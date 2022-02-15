Andrew’s civil case: What was alleged and what has been agreed?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Andrew’s civil case: What was alleged and what has been agreed?

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 5.16pm Updated: February 15 2022, 6.12pm
The Duke of York (PA)
The Duke of York (PA)

The Duke of York and Virginia Giuffre have reached an out-of-court settlement in the civil case filed in the US.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what was alleged against Andrew and what has happened up until this point.

– Who is Virginia Giuffre?

Virginia Giuffre, also known as Virginia Roberts, alleges she was trafficked by disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell to be molested by financier Jeffrey Epstein and his friends.

Virginia Giuffre
Virginia Giuffre (Crime+Investigation/PA)

– What case did Andrew face?

Ms Giuffre brought a case of battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress against the duke.

It was claimed she was trafficked by convicted sex offender Epstein and others to Andrew, who is alleged to have sexually abused her when she was under the age of 18.

– How many allegations did the duke face?

Court documents have referenced three separate occasions in which Ms Giuffre accuses him of sexual misconduct.

– Where is the alleged sexual abuse said to have taken place?

Ms Giuffre claimed Andrew had sex with her against her will at Maxwell’s London home.

Ghislaine Maxwell court case
Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein (US Department of Justice/PA)

She also alleged the royal forced her to engage in sex acts against her will at Epstein’s mansion on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

The duke is also alleged to have sexually abused Ms Giuffre on another occasion during a visit to Epstein’s private island, Little St James.

– What reasons has Andrew previously given for the case against him to be dismissed?

In January, the duke submitted 11 reasons why the case should be dismissed, including that Ms Giuffre’s claims are “barred by the doctrine of consent” and by “her own wrongful conduct”.

– Will Andrew have to face a civil trial?

Now the case has settled out of court, the duke will not have to face a trial.

Virginia Giuffre lawsuit
The Duke of York, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell (US Department of Justice)

– What happens now a settlement has been reached?

The parties have said they will file a “stipulation of dismissal” within 30 days, meaning they will file a notice to discontinue the case now it has been settled.

Before the stipulation is filed, the parties have asked for all deadlines and court action to be suspended.

– What do we know about the details of the agreement reached between Andrew and Ms Giuffre?

The sum of the settlement has not been disclosed but the duke will make a “substantial donation” to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.

He has also pledged to “demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein” by supporting the “fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”

– Will the substantial charity donation be made from Andrew’s own private money?

Representatives of the duke declined to comment on the source of funds for the donation.

– What have both sides said about the settlement?

Andrew’s representatives said they would not be commenting further than what was said in the court documents.

David Boies, the lawyer acting on behalf of Ms Giuffre, said: “I believe this event speaks for itself.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]