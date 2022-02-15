Late Kylian Mbappe goal gives Paris St Germain the edge against Real Madrid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Late Kylian Mbappe goal gives Paris St Germain the edge against Real Madrid

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 10.22pm
Kylian Mbappe is mobbed by his Paris St Germain team-mates after his stoppage-time winner (Thibault Camus/AP)
Kylian Mbappe struck in stoppage time to clinch Paris St Germain a 1-0 win against Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

Mbappe, widely reported to be set for a summer move to Real, fired home from a tight angle in the fourth minute of added time to give PSG a deserved advantage.

The winner was set up by Neymar, who had stepped off the bench as a second-half replacement for Angel Di Maria in his first appearance since November.

Mbappe’s last-gasp effort also spared Lionel Messi’s blushes after his second-half penalty had been saved by Thibault Courtois.

PSG, who lost in the semi-finals to Manchester City last season and were beaten in the 2020 final by Bayern Munich, dominated at the Parc des Princes, but failed to make all their pressure tell.

Real, who appeared set to complete a great escape, will be without both Casemiro and Ferland Mendy for the return leg after they picked up bookings.

Di Maria set the tone after lifting an early chance for PSG over the crossbar from close range.

Courtois denied Mbappe after the interval and Messi fired the loose ball over before Dani Carvajal was adjudged to have taken out Mbappe in the penalty area in the 61st minute.

Messi’s spot-kick was saved by Courtois and it appeared not even the returning Neymar could break Real’s stubborn resistance until the Brazilian set up Mbappe for the decisive strike deep in added time.

