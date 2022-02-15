Pep Guardiola demands more from Manchester City despite ‘perfect result’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pep Guardiola demands more from Manchester City despite ‘perfect result’

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 11.32pm
Pep Guardiola was not fully satisfied despite Manchester City’s emphatic win (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Pep Guardiola was not fully satisfied despite Manchester City's emphatic win (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Pep Guardiola hailed a “dream” result after Manchester City thrashed Sporting Lisbon 5-0 but claimed they need to play better.

City all but secured a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League as they ran riot in the first leg of their last-16 tie at the Jose Arvelade Stadium on Tuesday.

Yet in a warning to the rest of the competition, manager Guardiola demanded more of his players after the game, admitting he was far happier with the scoreline than the performance.

Guardiola said: “I am absolutely more than delighted. We know how difficult it is. We were so clinical – when we arrived at their box we scored a goal.

“We defended well and got an incredible result but we have a duty as a manager and team to analyse how we performed, not just the result.

“We have to take care of the ball better. One of the rules I have is when you have the ball try to pass to someone in the same T-shirt. Today we lost the ball many times.

“The difference was that we were so clinical. Then it is difficult for the opponents and we have confidence. It is a dream, a perfect result, so good for the second leg but we can do better.”

Former Benfica player Bernardo Silva scored twice for City on a happy return to his home city, including a stunning half-volley to make the score 2-0.

“He scored one of the best goals I’ve seen for the technique, for everything,” said Guardiola. “Hopefully it can give him even more confidence.

“He’s in his home town, he loves his home country. He was a Benfica player and supporter so it’s special for him.”

City’s other goals came from Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden.

Raheem Sterling, centre, and City celebrate their fifth goal
Raheem Sterling, centre, and City celebrate their fifth goal (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Sporting coach Ruben Amorim admitted City had been too strong.

He said: “We knew it would be a difficult game, they are probably the best team in the world.

“We tried but every time they got to our box they scored. They are a great team and they killed us every time they got to our box.

“After the third goal it became suffering, it was no longer football. They have more years’ experience and a better coach and they have played more minutes than us.

“We couldn’t find a solution. We were powerless and I have to apologise to my players.”

