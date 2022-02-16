Research into vaccines against world’s deadliest diseases granted £10m fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Research into vaccines against world’s deadliest diseases granted £10m fund

By Press Association
February 16 2022, 12.03am
(PA)
(PA)

Research into vaccines against some of the world’s deadliest diseases has been supported by a new £10 million fund from the Government.

The Government’s UK Vaccine Network is providing grants for 22 projects which aim at tackling illnesses including Lassa Fever and Ebola in low and middle income countries.

Some initiatives, led by universities, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), and other research groups, are also working to tackle new potential pathogens to prepare countries for future pandemics.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has thanked the scientists behind the projects.

He said: “Covid-19 has shown us first-hand just how important it is that we work together to keep everyone across the world safe.

“I am delighted that these innovative projects – tackling serious and deadly diseases – will receive the funding they need to take their research to the next stage.

“Thank you to the expert scientists behind these vital projects for their efforts that will continue to save millions of lives.”

The funding has been given to projects including the University of Nottingham’s pursuit of a vaccine to prevent infection by viruses such as Dengue or Zika, using just over £462,000.

Some £498,000 has been granted to DIOSynVax to develop its vaccine against Lassa Fever, Ebola and Marburg viruses, and £450,000 has been given to the UKHSA for a vaccine against Chikungunya virus.

The projects will be able to use the new funding from April 1, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) has said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier