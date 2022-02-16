Victoria, Australia in pole position to host 2026 Commonwealth Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Victoria, Australia in pole position to host 2026 Commonwealth Games

By Press Association
February 16 2022, 12.06am Updated: February 16 2022, 2.12am
Melbourne, the capital of Victoria, hosted the 2006 Commonwealth Games (Gareth Copley/PA)
Melbourne, the capital of Victoria, hosted the 2006 Commonwealth Games (Gareth Copley/PA)

Victoria is in pole position to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games after discussions were opened with the Australian state about holding the quadrennial event Down Under for the second time in eight years.

An announcement by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) on Tuesday revealed an exclusive dialogue period had been entered between the governing body, the south eastern Australia state and Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA).

CGA and the Government will now draw up a Games submission with Birmingham in England the venue for this year’s edition after the tournament in 2018 was hosted by the Gold Coast.

Daniel Andrews, Premier of Victoria, said: “Victoria is Australia’s sporting state, and, if awarded, the 2026 Commonwealth Games would demonstrate to the world a new way to deliver the competition.

“We would hope to have the majority of events in our regional cities – to display the best of Victoria, create jobs and housing and infrastructure that will deliver for the long term.”

Australia has held the ‘Friendly Games’ on five previous occasions, first in Sydney in 1938 before Perth, Brisbane, Melbourne and the Gold Coast have been chosen to stage the multi-sport event respectively.

Victoria, if picked, will aim to show a new way of hosting the Games with multiple locations across the state used.

Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Martin Pakula added: “Bringing the 2026 Commonwealth Games to Victoria will showcase our state globally, deliver major economic benefits and support jobs across our great state.”

When Melbourne, the capital of the state, hosted the Commonwealth Games 16 years ago, the tournament was deemed a huge success and various other sporting events occur in the vicinity on a regular basis.

This include the Australian Open in tennis, the Melbourne Grand Prix while the third Ashes Test took place in Melbourne in December.

CGA President Ben Houston said: “Hosting Great Games is a key pillar in the Commonwealth Games Australia strategic plan and given our window for hosting the Games is 2026, we are thrilled to join the CGF in exclusive dialogue with Victoria to host the Commonwealth Games once again.

“A home Games provides immeasurable benefits for our Member sports and athletes and we look forward to working with both the CGF and the Victorian Government to bring a final Games plan to life.”

Victoria revealed its plans to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games back in 2017 but subsequently switched its attention to the 23rd Games and looks set to come out on top.

