Dave Ryding misses chance to become Britain’s first Olympic alpine medallist

Dave Ryding acknowledged his hopes of capping his extraordinary career with an Olympic medal are effectively over after a mistake on the first run of the men’s slalom cost him any chance of making the podium in Beijing.

Ryding had raised hopes of becoming the nation’s first alpine medallist after his stunning World Cup win at Kitzbuhel last month, but faded after a fine start to finish in 13th place in what are set to be his final Games.

“Four years ahead sounds scary,” said the 35-year-old. “For sure I can do one more year, but I have got to respect my body, respect my family and my fiancee back home who sacrifices a lot.

Dave Ryding finished 13th in the men’s slalom in Beijing (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“It’s not easy for us on the road, we’re always away so I can’t see her in the winter. I have to think about others more than myself sometimes in the future. I’ll take it year by year.”

Ryding had led after the first two splits on the opening run, but was left clinging on after an error midway down the course and finished his first run just over one second adrift of the bronze medal position.

But despite a more solid second run he could not make an impression and ended up well adrift of winner Clement Noel of France, with Austrian Johannes Strolz and Norwegian Sebastian Foss-Solevaag claiming silver and bronze respectively.

“I started great in the first run and lost the rhythm,” added Ryding. “My second run I knew that I wasn’t quite flowing enough.

“I gave it what I had which I always do, so I can’t be too disappointed. It was just what it was today. You try and learn and I’ll try again next race.

“I still feel like I could ski Kitzbuhel now like I did three weeks ago. It’s not like anything’s wrong. It’s just on the day, I was the wrong side of everyone rather than the right side of everyone.”