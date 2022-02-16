Dave Ryding misses chance to become Britain’s first Olympic alpine medallist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Dave Ryding misses chance to become Britain’s first Olympic alpine medallist

By Press Association
February 16 2022, 12.52pm
Dave Ryding missed out on an Olympic slalom medal (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Dave Ryding missed out on an Olympic slalom medal (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Dave Ryding acknowledged his hopes of capping his extraordinary career with an Olympic medal are effectively over after a mistake on the first run of the men’s slalom cost him any chance of making the podium in Beijing.

Ryding had raised hopes of becoming the nation’s first alpine medallist after his stunning World Cup win at Kitzbuhel last month, but faded after a fine start to finish in 13th place in what are set to be his final Games.

“Four years ahead sounds scary,” said the 35-year-old. “For sure I can do one more year, but I have got to respect my body, respect my family and my fiancee back home who sacrifices a lot.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Twelve
Dave Ryding finished 13th in the men’s slalom in Beijing (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“It’s not easy for us on the road, we’re always away so I can’t see her in the winter. I have to think about others more than myself sometimes in the future. I’ll take it year by year.”

Ryding had led after the first two splits on the opening run, but was left clinging on after an error midway down the course and finished his first run just over one second adrift of the bronze medal position.

But despite a more solid second run he could not make an impression and ended up well adrift of winner Clement Noel of France, with Austrian Johannes Strolz and Norwegian Sebastian Foss-Solevaag claiming silver and bronze respectively.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Twelve
Dave Ryding finished outside the top 10 in Beijing (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“I started great in the first run and lost the rhythm,” added Ryding. “My second run I knew that I wasn’t quite flowing enough.

“I gave it what I had which I always do, so I can’t be too disappointed. It was just what it was today. You try and learn and I’ll try again next race.

“I still feel like I could ski Kitzbuhel now like I did three weeks ago. It’s not like anything’s wrong. It’s just on the day, I was the wrong side of everyone rather than the right side of everyone.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]