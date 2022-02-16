All children aged five to 11 in Northern Ireland to be offered Covid jabs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

All children aged five to 11 in Northern Ireland to be offered Covid jabs

By Press Association
February 16 2022, 5.01pm
A vaccinator prepares vaccines at a booster centre in Belfast (PA)
A vaccinator prepares vaccines at a booster centre in Belfast (PA)

All children aged five to 11 are to be offered a Covid-19 vaccine in Northern Ireland, Stormont’s Health Minister has confirmed.

The announcement by Robin Swann follows the latest advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

It also comes after Wales, Scotland and England also announced they would be following JCVI guidance.

The JCVI has advised that children in this age cohort are offered two 10 mcg doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with an interval of at least 12 weeks between doses.

Coronavirus – Sun Feb 13, 2022
Northern Ireland’s Health Minister Robin Swann (Peter Morrison/PA)

The paediatric dose is a third of the strength of an adult dose.

In December, the JCVI had advised that children aged five to 11 years who were in a clinical risk group, or who were a household contact of someone who is immunosuppressed, should be offered vaccines.

Mr Swann said: “As has always been the case, our vaccination programme will continue to be guided by the expert advice.

“This announcement by the JCVI underlines the important role that the Covid-19 vaccines plays in protecting people of all ages and has only been taken after rigorous assessment of both safety and effectiveness.

“I have asked the PHA (Public Health Agency) to work with the (health) trusts to put this latest advice into operation and further details will be released shortly.”

In a statement, the JCVI said: “This advice on the offer of vaccination to 5 to 11-year-olds who are not in a clinical risk group is considered by JCVI as a one-off pandemic response programme.

“As the Covid-19 pandemic moves further towards endemicity in the UK, JCVI will review whether, in the longer term, an offer of vaccination to this, and other paediatric age groups, continues to be advised.”

The deaths of five more people who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 were reported in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, along with another 2,889 confirmed cases of the virus.

On Wednesday morning there were 474 Covid-19 patients in hospital, 12 of whom were in intensive care.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier