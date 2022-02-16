Former Cardiff City player found guilty of stabbing man in the back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Cardiff City player found guilty of stabbing man in the back

By Press Association
February 16 2022, 5.23pm
The footballer was found guilty at Kingston Crown Court (Nick Ansell/PA)
The footballer was found guilty at Kingston Crown Court (Nick Ansell/PA)

A former Cardiff City footballer has been found guilty of stabbing a man in the back.

Ibrahim Meite, 25, who also played for League Two side Crawley Town, was accused of stabbing Rio Amos, 24, in Putney, south London, on the morning of September 12 2019.

During a trial at Kingston Crown Court, prosecutor Max Hardy said it was “unlikely this was a chance passing” when Meite encountered Amos after driving his white Mercedes to the “quiet residential street” with Leon Hughes, 33, in the front passenger seat.

He told the court that CCTV footage showed the pair getting out of the car and Meite engaging Amos in conversation, “moving from side to side” before he “sidles around his back”.

Mr Hardy said Meite stabbed Amos in the back, “catching him unawares” while his “attention was split between the two men”.

Crawley Town v Cheltenham – Sky Bet League Two – The People’s Pension Stadium
Meite played for Crawley Town (Steven Paston/PA)

Amos was said to have then produced a larger blade and stabbed Meite after he fell over while running from the scene, the court heard.

The footballer told the court he never had a knife and only intended to punch Amos “to wind him”.

Meite added he had come across Amos by chance when driving with Hughes and wanted to “clear the air” after “a dispute” involving a girl in a nightclub which ended in “pushing and shoving”.

Both of the injured men were treated at St George’s Hospital.

After several days of deliberations, on Wednesday the jury found Meite, of Roehampton, south-west London, guilty of wounding with intent, an alternative charge of unlawful wounding and possession of a knife.

Amos, of Wandsworth, south-west London, was found not guilty of wounding with intent and a verdict was not reached on unlawful wounding, leading to the jury being discharged.

Hughes, of Merton, south-west London, who was accused of helping the footballer carry out an attack, was found guilty of unlawful wounding and not guilty of wounding with intent, possession of a knife and intending to pervert the course of justice.

A mention hearing is due to take place on February 25. Meite and Hughes will be sentenced at a later date.

