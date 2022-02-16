In Pictures: Winds whip up as UK faces back-to-back storms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
In Pictures: Winds whip up as UK faces back-to-back storms

By Press Association
February 16 2022, 5.59pm
Waves crashing on the seafront at Blackpool before Storm Dudley hits the north of England/southern Scotland from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, closely followed by Storm Eunice, which will bring strong winds and the possibility of snow on Friday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Waves crashing on the seafront at Blackpool before Storm Dudley hits the north of England/southern Scotland from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, closely followed by Storm Eunice, which will bring strong winds and the possibility of snow on Friday (Peter Byrne/PA)

Gusts of up to 90mph have been forecast for parts of the UK, with weather warnings issued for two storms coming in the space of a few days.

The Met Office said power cuts and transport disruption are expected as Storm Dudley grows stronger.

It will be followed on Friday by Storm Eunice, which could be even more damaging, with stronger winds than Dudley, heavy snow and possible blizzard conditions.

A woman walks along the sea front in Ardrossan in North Ayrshire before Storm Dudley hits the north of England/southern Scotland from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, closely followed by Storm Eunice, which will bring strong winds and the possibility of snow on Friday
A woman walks along the sea front in Ardrossan in North Ayrshire before Storm Dudley hits (Jane Barlow/PA)
Big waves hit the sea wall at Whitby Yorkshire, before Storm Dudley hits the north of England/southern Scotland from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, closely followed by Storm Eunice, which will bring strong winds and the possibility of snow on Friday
Big waves hit the sea wall at Whitby, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
People fly Kites on Scarborough beach in North Yorkshire, as Storm Dudley hits the north of England/southern Scotland from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, closely followed by Storm Eunice, which will bring strong winds and the possibility of snow on Friday
People fly kites on Scarborough beach in North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Big waves hit the sea wall at Portstewart in Co Londonderry, Northern Ireland, before Storm Dudley hits the north of England/southern Scotland from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, closely followed by Storm Eunice, which will bring strong winds and the possibility of snow on Friday
Big waves hit the sea wall at Portstewart in Co Londonderry, Northern Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

The Met Office issued an amber weather warning for strong winds caused by Storm Dudley covering central Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland and northern England above Hull.

It is expected to last until midnight, with yellow warnings for wind as far south as Birmingham.

Thursday is expected to offer some respite for most, but Storm Eunice was predicted to be even more challenging for many, this time affecting the southern half of the UK on Friday.

Strong winds on Tynemouth Beach in North Tyneside before Storm Dudley hits the north of England/southern Scotland from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, closely followed by Storm Eunice, which will bring strong winds and the possibility of snow on Friday
Strong winds on Tynemouth Beach in North Tyneside (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A rainbow over St Mary’s lighthouse in Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear, as Storm Dudley hits the north of England and southern Scotland from Wednesday night through into Thursday morning, closely followed by Storm Eunice, which will bring strong winds and the possibility of snow on Friday
A rainbow over St Mary’s Lighthouse in Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear, ahead of Storm Dudley (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Waves crash against the sea wall at Saltcoats in North Ayrshire before Storm Dudley hits the north of England/southern Scotland from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, closely followed by Storm Eunice, which will bring strong winds and the possibility of snow on Friday
Waves crash against the sea wall at Saltcoats in North Ayrshire (Jane Barlow/PA)

