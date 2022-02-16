Researchers convert lungs for transplant to universal blood type

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Researchers convert lungs for transplant to universal blood type

By Press Association
February 16 2022, 7.01pm
Researchers convert lungs for transplant to universal blood type (University Health Network/PA)
Researchers have converted lungs donated for transplants to a universal blood type in a step towards creating neutral organs that could expand the options for patients awaiting a transplant.

The achievement could mean blood-matching no longer being an issue, resulting in more lives being saved and fewer organs being wasted.

Scientists were able to treat donated lungs and convert them from blood type A lungs into universal type O without causing any damage to the organs, and essentially making them neutral.

Lung transplants can be the last resort for people with end-stage lung diseases such as cystic fibrosis, but wait times can be extremely long due to constant shortages of donor organs.

These waits are made worse by the need to match the blood types of the donor and the recipient, for the best chance of a successful transplant.

The need to match blood types also leads to the waste of unmatched organs and disproportionately impacts certain patients.

For example, patients with blood type O have a 20% greater risk of dying while waiting for a suitable donor.

Marcelo Cypel, surgical director of the Ajmera Transplant Centre and the senior author of the study, said: “With the current matching system, wait times can be considerably longer for patients who need a transplant depending on their blood type.”

He added: “Having universal organs means we could eliminate the blood-matching barrier and prioritise patients by medical urgency, saving more lives and wasting less organs.”

If someone who has type O blood received an organ from a type A donor, for example, it is likely the organ would be rejected.

Therefore donor organs are matched to potential recipients on the waiting list based on blood type, among other criteria.

On average, patients who are type O wait twice as long to receive a lung transplant compared to patients who are type A, explained Aizhou Wang, scientific associate at Dr Cypel’s lab and first author of the study.

Dr Wang said: “This translates into mortality. Patients who are type O and need a lung transplant have a 20% higher risk of dying while waiting for a matched organ to become available.”

But this issue is not unique to lungs, and the disparity exists for other organs, where a patient who is type O or B in need of a kidney transplant will be on the waiting list for an average of four to five years, compared to two to three years for types A or AB.

Dr Wang said: “If you convert all organs to universal type O, you can eliminate that barrier completely.”

In the new study, human donor lungs not suitable for transplantation from type A donors were put in a machine that pumps nourishing fluids through organs, enabling them to be warmed to body temperature, so that they can be repaired and improved before transplantation.

One lung was treated with a group of enzymes to clear the antigens – which determine blood type – from the surface of the organ, while the other lung, from the same donor, remained untreated.

Each of the lungs was tested by adding type O blood and it was found that the treated lungs were well tolerated, while the untreated ones showed signs of rejection.

The team treated eight blood type A lungs and discovered the treatment removed more than 97% of blood type A antigens within four hours.

Researchers plan to conduct further studies in mice to determine the long-term benefits and viability of lung transplants converted with their method.

The study, carried out the Latner Thoracic Surgery Research Laboratories and University Health Network’s Ajmera Transplant Centre, is published in Science Translational Medicine.

