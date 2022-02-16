Antonio Conte: Tottenham weakened squad in January transfer window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Antonio Conte: Tottenham weakened squad in January transfer window

By Press Association
February 16 2022, 10.36pm
Antonio Conte says Tottenham weakened their squad in January (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Antonio Conte says Tottenham weakened their squad in January (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte claims his squad was “weakened” in the January transfer window and he has now realised the vision of the club.

The Italian was desperate for reinforcements last month but, after the club missed out on deals for Adama Traore and Luis Diaz, they only brought in Juventus pair Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur on deadline day.

On the same day Conte saw the club’s two most expensive players – Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso – leave on loan, with Dele Alli joining Everton on a free transfer and Bryan Gil going to Valencia less than six months after his £25million arrival from Sevilla.

Tanguy Ndombele (right) and Dele Alli (left) both departed in January
Tanguy Ndombele (right) and Dele Alli (left) both departed in January (Mike Egerton/PA)

It is the biggest indication yet that Conte’s expectations do not match up with the club’s and the comments will surely make waves with chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici.

In an interview with Sky Sport Italia, Conte said: “I saw some situations from the outside that could be developed, but when you get into it, you realise something…

“What happened in January was not easy. We lost four players in January. Four important players for Tottenham, and we brought in only two.

“So even just in terms of numbers, rather than reinforce the squad, we on paper may have weakened it.”

Conte has been backed with ready-made signings at Juventus, Chelsea and Inter but says he now knows that will not be the case at Spurs.

“Bentancur and Kulusevski are ideal prospects for Tottenham, because Tottenham are seeking young players they can develop and grow, not players who are ready. That is the issue,” he added.

“This is the vision and the philosophy of the club. It is inevitable that if you want to grow quicker and if you want to be competitive more rapidly, you need players with a lot of experience, because they also raise the experience level of the overall team.

“But I repeat, I have realised now that this is the vision of the club.”

