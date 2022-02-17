Cristiano Ronaldo named most popular footballer online in China again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cristiano Ronaldo named most popular footballer online in China again

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 8.01am
Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United in the summer (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the most popular footballer online in China for the fourth straight year.

The 11th annual Red Card report by digital sports agency Mailman has found that the Premier League has continued to make waves in the Far East at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has prevented travel.

While Barcelona were again the most popular club online in China, the Premier League has been named top European football league for a fourth straight year.

Chelsea are second in the club popularity ranking and United rose from sixth to third, thanks in part to Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford.

The Portuguese is an official ambassador for short-form video platform Kuaishou, where the report says his launch led the 37-year-old’s following to grow by 7.7 million within a month.

“It’s an honour to win the Red Card Award for most popular footballer online in China for the fourth year in a row,” said Ronaldo, who ranked ahead of Paris St Germain pair Neymar and Lionel Messi.

“The support from fans in China has been amazing so it is important for me to continue engaging with them on social media across my Weibo and Kuaishou channels.”

Fellow United player Paul Pogba was fifth in the online player popularity rankings in China, where David Beckham’s fan base has reached 10 million.

