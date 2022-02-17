Great Britain men’s curlers make sure of a medal with win over United States

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Great Britain men’s curlers make sure of a medal with win over United States

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 9.32am Updated: February 17 2022, 3.27pm
Great Britain’s men’s curlers will go for gold on Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Great Britain’s men’s curlers are guaranteed a medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics after winning their semi-final against the United States.

Bruce Mouat’s team held their nerve to beat the Americans 8-4 and book their place in Saturday’s Olympic final against Sweden.

Fighting back from a nightmare start in which they conceded two with the ‘hammer’ in the first end, they led by a point at the halfway stage.

The Americans blanked three consecutive ends as they sought a bigger return for their last stone advantage, but were forced to give one away in the ninth.

Armed with a 6-4 lead going into the final end, Mouat’s team retained control, and when US skip John Shuster’s final attempted take-out went awry, the Britons’ advance was secured.

Mouat was pleased with the win after a mixed bag of an Olympics so far.

“The last two weeks, especially for myself, has been a bit of a roller coaster so this is very special,” he told BBC Sport.

“I’m so excited to be able to share the moment with the guys and the celebration at the end was pure elation. I don’t think I can sum it up any other way.

“I am excited to play that game and we have got a day off tomorrow. Just looking forward to getting on the ice again and going for that gold.

“We knew that we were going to have two games today so we came out to win this morning to keep momentum going and built that into the semi-final, that is exactly what we needed to do.”

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Thirteen
Bruce Mouat skipped Great Britain to victory over the United States on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Earlier, Mouat’s men’s team made sure of a shot at a place in the final by brushing aside Canada to finish top of their round-robin standings.

Mouat’s side claimed a 5-2 win to end an impressive group stage with an 8-1 record.

The Swedes – skipped by veteran Niklas Edin, whom Mouat’s men defeated earlier in the competition – defeated Canada in the second semi-final.

Great Britain’s women squeezed into the semi-finals by 10 centimetres as Eve Muirhead fashioned a great escape at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing.

Muirhead, a bronze medallist in Sochi in 2014, went into the last match of the round-robin phase against the Russian Olympic Committee requiring at least three results to go her way in order to book a top-four spot.

The 31-year-old kept her side of the bargain with a brilliant double take-out in the penultimate end to score four and seal a 9-4 win, then waited nervously while Sweden beat South Korea in order to guarantee their place.

“We were in the mixed zone watching TV – I don’t think many of us could really watch the screen,” said team-mate Jennifer Dodds, who will now get a second shot at guaranteeing an Olympic medal after missing out in the mixed event.

“You never know and we were not 100 per cent sure. But when we got it confirmed it was more relief than anything else.”

