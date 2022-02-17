On-the-run sex offender arrested four days after absconding from open prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On-the-run sex offender arrested four days after absconding from open prison

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 10.33am Updated: February 17 2022, 1.37pm
Paul Robson was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp (Lincolnshire Police/PA)
A sex offender who absconded from an open prison in Lincolnshire, sparking a major manhunt, has been arrested.

Paul Robson, 56, was described as a “particular danger to women and young children” after being reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp, near Boston, at about 7am on Sunday.

Lincolnshire Police said Robson was found and arrested in the Skegness area of the county at 9.27am on Thursday and remains in police custody.

The force’s East Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson said: “We are pleased to report that we have arrested Paul Robson.

Paul Robson was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp (Chris Radburn/PA)

“We are grateful to the member of the public who called this morning to report a sighting, which led to the eventual arrest of Robson.

“At this stage, we don’t believe he had any accomplices or believe that he’s committed further offences.

“We’d also like to extend our thanks to partner agencies and our officers for working tirelessly to apprehend Robson.”

Police had issued three images of Robson, who is serving an indeterminate sentence imposed at Oxford Crown Court in 2000 for attempted rape and indecent assault.

It is understood that Newcastle-born Robson has been returned to a closed prison and will not be eligible to apply for parole for at least a further two years.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Paul Robson is now safely back behind bars and will face an uphill struggle proving he can ever be trusted to move to an open prison again.

“While absconds have halved since 2010 and are now extremely rare, the Deputy Prime Minister has introduced greater scrutiny of Parole Board recommendations on open prison moves.”

