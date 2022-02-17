Child deaths at lowest level since records began

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Child deaths at lowest level since records began

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 10.59am Updated: February 17 2022, 1.22pm
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The number of babies and children in England and Wales who died in 2020 reached the lowest level in 40 years, figures show.

There were 2,226 deaths of babies and 789 deaths of children aged one to 15 in 2020, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Eleven involved coronavirus as the underlying cause, while two had Covid-19 mentioned on their death certificates, accounting for 1% of child deaths that year.

Congenital malformations, deformations and chromosomal abnormalities remained the leading cause of death among children aged 28 days to 15 years, followed by neoplasms.

The ONS said the 2020 figures are the lowest numbers of infant and child deaths since records began in 1980.

(PA Graphics)
The child mortality rate for the latest year was 7.0 deaths per 100,000 population of the same age.

It has “steadily fallen” from a rate of 33.0 per 100,000 in 1981.

The mortality rate for babies under one in the latest year (the infant mortality rate) was 3.6 deaths per 1,000 live births, the figures show.

This has remained fairly stable since 2014, within an overall general decline over the past four decades.

This is likely to reflect general improvements in healthcare, and specifically in antenatal and neonatal care.

The infant mortality rate was highest in the West Midlands (5.3 deaths per 1,000 live births) and lowest in the East and South West (2.9 per 1,000)

The mortality rate for babies under 28 days (the neonatal mortality rate) was 2.7 deaths per 1,000 live births – which has remained stable since 2016.

Black babies had the highest neonatal and infant mortality rates.

The neonatal mortality rate for babies from a black Caribbean background was 4.9 deaths per 1,000 live births, compared with 2.1 per 1,000 for white British babies.

In 2020, the 10% most deprived areas in England had higher infant mortality rates than the 10% least deprived areas.

There were 3.8 stillbirths per 1,000 births in 2020, unchanged from the previous year.

The Government’s ambition is to halve the stillbirth rate by 2025 compared with 2010, to 2.6 per 1,000 births.

