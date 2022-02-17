Teenager admits killing grandmother by setting fire to house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teenager admits killing grandmother by setting fire to house

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 1.14pm
Vera Croghan, 89, died following a house fire started by her grandson Chanatorn Croghan (Family handout/PA)
Vera Croghan, 89, died following a house fire started by her grandson Chanatorn Croghan (Family handout/PA)

A teenager has admitted killing his grandmother by setting fire to her house.

Retired university lecturer Vera Croghan, 89, died at her home in Norwich on December 11, 2020 and her grandson Chanatorn Croghan was detained under the Mental Health Act hours later.

The 19-year-old admitted on Thursday at Norwich Crown Court to manslaughter by diminished responsibility, Norfolk Police said.

Croghan, of Northside in Norwich, also pleaded guilty to arson, having started a fire in his grandmother’s home in Unthank Road on December 11, 2020, the force said.

The defendant, who is also known as Marco, had been staying with his grandmother when police were called to the address at around midnight on December 10, 2020 following an argument between him and another man.

Police said that, on arrival, officers established that no offences had taken place.

Croghan stayed at his grandmother’s house and the man left without his knowledge.

At around 6.30am, a member of the public saw smoke coming from the home and called the fire service.

Firefighters discovered a fire which had been smouldering for some time, then found Vera Croghan in an upstairs bedroom.

No-one else was inside the address at the time, police said.

Ms Croghan was pronounced dead at the scene and a Home Office post-mortem examination recorded that she died from smoke inhalation.

Croghan returned to the address at around 3.30pm on December 11 and was arrested then detained under the Mental Health Act.

He was charged with murder, attempted murder and arson.

Prosecutors accepted his guilty pleas to the charges of manslaughter by diminished responsibility, and arson.

He is due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on April 14.

In a tribute released through police at the time of her death, Ms Croghan’s family described her as a “much-loved mum of four and grandmother of 10”.

“She was a well-known and highly respected academic, having been a lecturer in Swedish and Scandinavian Studies at the UEA from its establishment in 1963 until her retirement over 30 years later,” her family said.

“She was the author of the best-selling ‘Teach Yourself Swedish’ book.

“She dearly loved Norwich and the local area, and she loved the house that she had lived in continuously for 57 years.”

