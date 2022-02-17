Suspect arrested in London over killing of Yahya Sharif in Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Suspect arrested in London over killing of Yahya Sharif in Birmingham

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 1.34pm
Yahya Sharif died after being stabbed in Small Heath, Birmingham, in December (PA)

A 19-year-old suspected of playing a key role in the murder of a Birmingham teenager has been arrested in London after a two-month manhunt.

West Midlands Police said the man was being sought in connection with the fatal stabbing of Yahya Sharif in Small Heath last year.

Yahya, aged 18, from Nechells, Birmingham, was attacked by a group just before 5.30pm on December 10, suffered a stab wound to his chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The West Midlands force said in a statement: “In the early hours of yesterday morning (Wednesday) officers from the Met Police acting on intelligence arrested a man on our behalf (at) an address in Twickenham.

“He’s been detained on suspicion of murder and transported to a police station in the West Midlands for questioning.

“He’s the fifth person we’ve arrested in connection with the killing.”

Four teenagers: three aged 18 and a 19-year-old, have been charged with murder and are now in prison on remand awaiting trial.

Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse, of West Midlands Police, said: “This is a significant step forward in our inquiries: we suspect this man played a primary role in the murder of Yahya.

“Our inquiries continue but we are not actively looking for anyone else in connection with Yahya’s death.

“I’d like to thank Yahya’s family for their patience and support while our inquiries progressed. This has been a complex investigation to identify and trace the people we believe are responsible but I am pleased we can bring them this latest development.

“And I’d also like to thank members of the public who’ve also helped our investigations and provided us with important information.”

A second man, aged 18 from Birmingham, was also detained alongside the murder suspect on suspicion of possessing a knife.

In a statement released shortly after the killing, the family of the victim said: “We cannot believe that Yahya has disappeared from our eyes.

“We still don’t know the reason he was killed. A young, energetic 18-year-old, his dream was to be a digital marketing specialist.

“The whole community are shocked. May God be with the family he left behind, especially his parents.”

