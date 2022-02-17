‘Loony’ driver jailed for mowing down and killing 11-year-old girl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Loony’ driver jailed for mowing down and killing 11-year-old girl

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 3.39pm
Andrew Cairns was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving (Greater Manchester Police/PA)
Andrew Cairns was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

A “loony” driver who mowed down and killed an 11-year-old girl has been jailed for five years for causing death by dangerous driving.

Andrew Cairns, 36, was weaving in and out of traffic, overtaking on the wrong side of the road and speeding in his Suzuki Alto seconds before rounding a bend and ploughing into Ruby Cropper, on a sunny summer’s afternoon in August 2020, Manchester Crown Court heard.

Ruby, who was crossing the road with a friend to play in Coronation Park in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, was catapulted 46 feet along the road after being hit at a speed estimated to be not less than 44mph.

Ruby Cropper, who died after being struck on New Road, Radcliff
Ruby Cropper was hit as she crossed a road with a friend (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

Crash experts concluded that if Cairns had been driving to the 30mph limit, he would not have hit Ruby.

The defendant, who had previous driving-related convictions, left Ruby dying in the road and sped off.

Ruby suffered 33 broken bones and her mother and older brother dashed to scene, which was 100 yards from the family home, to hold her hand as she lay injured.

She was airlifted to hospital and her life support machine was turned off after two days with family at her bedside after doctors concluded her injuries were not survivable.

Cairns, who gave himself up shortly after, admitted causing death by careless driving on August 10 2020.

But he was convicted unanimously by a jury of the more serious charge of causing death by dangerous driving following a trial in January and was sentenced on Thursday.

He covered his ears as Ruby’s family read out victim impact statements at the hearing, her mother Shelley Booth saying: “The sight of seeing her unconscious and dying in front of me is the worst thing I have ever had to deal with.”

Passing sentence, Judge Timothy Smith jailed Cairns for five years and gave him a seven-year driving ban.

Six months after the crash, Cairns was caught speeding at 98mph on the M62.

Judge Smith told the defendant he had an “arrogant entitlement to drive at excessive speed”.

Manchester Crown Court
The hearing was held at Manchester Crown Court (Anthony Devlin/PA)

He added: “This is a tragic reminder for all those who drive – if speed limits are not observed, the car we are driving can be a lethal weapon.”

Earlier, the court heard witnesses describe Cairns pulling a “chicane manoeuvre”, weaving between traffic and driving “super-fast”.

One witness described Cairns as a “crazy man” and another said: “F****** hell, what a loony.”

Cairns had two previous convictions for drink-driving, including crashing and flipping his father’s Honda Civic and leaving the scene.

Ruby’s family said she had become a “life-saver” through organ donation to three other people after her death and £17,000 had been raised for North West Air Ambulance.

Victim impact statements were read to the court.

Ms Booth said: “We lay with her and played her favourite music, took her hand and footprints, told her how much we loved her and were there until her last breath.”

Her father Ian Cropper spoke of his “unbearable pain”, adding: “She made me happy when I was sad. She was my everything and it’s hard to put into words the loss I feel.

“I will never heal from this. I will never recover from this.”

