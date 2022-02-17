Hillary Clinton thriller to be turned into action film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Hillary Clinton thriller to be turned into action film

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 3.57pm
The action book utilises Hillary Clinton’s inside knowledge of the White House (Joe McNallyn Macmillan/PA)
The action book utilises Hillary Clinton’s inside knowledge of the White House (Joe McNallyn Macmillan/PA)

Hillary Clinton’s best-selling novel State Of Terror will be turned into an action film, entertainment company Madison Wells has announced.

The former presidential hopeful penned the thriller, which was published in October last year, with New York Times best-selling author Louise Penny.

The action book utilises Clinton’s inside knowledge of the White House, telling the story of a new secretary of state tasked with unravelling a conspiracy to protect the world from a deadly terrorist attack.

Hilary Clinton co-authors novel
Hillary Clinton wrote the novel with author Louise Penny, pictured (Jean-Francois Berube/PA)

Gigi Pritzker revealed on Thursday that her independent entertainment company Madison Wells had won the bid to adapt the critically acclaimed high-stakes thriller into a film.

Pritzker said: “I have been a fan of this genre of literature my whole life and once I got my hands on this book, I couldn’t put it down.

“We rarely have the opportunity to see women as the main characters in a complex international thriller like this.

“I have been fortunate to have worked with amazing people to tell important stories.

“However, to be able to partner with these two accomplished and exemplary women to adapt this compelling story they created together is a career highlight, and professionally represents our commitment to telling meaningful stories across film, TV, live theatre and podcasts.”

Clinton and Penny will serve as executive producers as well as consultants on the film, while HiddenLight Productions – founded by Clinton – will produce it.

The former US secretary of state said: “I am thrilled that my production company and I will be working with Madison Wells on this project.

“It’s particularly exciting to be collaborating with such a talented team of women and we couldn’t be more excited to see this story come to life.”

Canadian author Penny, who wrote the award-winning Chief Inspector Armand Gamache novel series, added: “Just when I thought co-writing State Of Terror with my amazing friend Hillary could not get more exhilarating, along comes the remarkable opportunity to work with Gigi at Madison Wells.

“Talk about badass women!

“Together we promise to create a production that will entertain, thrill, give pause for thought and perhaps even laughter, move the viewers, and break boundaries.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]