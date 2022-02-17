London Eye and Legoland among attractions closing because of Storm Eunice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
London Eye and Legoland among attractions closing because of Storm Eunice

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 4.23pm Updated: February 17 2022, 5.52pm
The sites were likely to have been busier given that it is half-term for many schools across the country (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A number of attractions are temporarily closing across the UK on Friday because of Storm Eunice.

A red weather warning – the highest alert, meaning a high impact is very likely – has been issued by the Met Office due to the combination of high tides, strong winds and storm surge, which is understood to be a rare event for the UK.

The London Eye, Legoland and a number of parks and attractions will close on Friday amid warnings of “flying debris resulting in danger to life” and “damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down”.

The London Eye will not be open to visitors on Friday (John Walton/PA)

The sites were likely to have been busier given that it is half-term for many schools across the country.

A statement on the London landmark’s Twitter account said: “Due to severe weather disruption, the London Eye and River Cruise has taken the difficult decision to close tomorrow (Fri Feb 18).

“The safety of our guests is our number one priority and we apologise for any inconvenience caused. Please follow us here for updates.”

Windsor-based theme park Legoland, said: “Due to the weather warning issued by the Met Office we’ve made the difficult decision to close the resort tomorrow (February 18).

“If you’re due to visit we’ll be in touch to discuss rebooking. We apologise for the disappointment and look forward to welcoming you back soon!”

Warwick Castle will also be closed, due to the “high likelihood” of travel disruption and the “vast coverage” of trees throughout the attraction.

A statement said: “Guest and staff welfare is of paramount importance to us and it is necessary to ensure the health and safety of everyone during this time.

“If you have a ticket for tomorrow you will be sent communication direct to your email with your options, you will be able to rebook for another day in the year.

“If you have a short break booked with us, one of our customer service team will be in touch today with your options.”

A National Trust spokesperson said: “Most of the places we look after in the south, south west and east of England, in the Midlands, and in Wales will be closed tomorrow due to the incoming storm, with some sites also shut in the north of England and Northern Ireland.

“We’re urging people to follow local advice and to check our website for more information.”

Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, west London, and Wakehurst, West Sussex, will also be closing their doors, it was announced on social media.

In an email to customers, the centres said: “Due to severe weather, Kew Gardens and Wakehurst will be closed tomorrow, Friday February 18 2022.

“This isn’t a decision we’ve taken lightly. We always put the safety of our staff and visitors first, and that is why we’ve decided to close the gardens. We apologise for any inconvenience this causes.

“The situation will be closely monitored and the gardens will reopen to visitors as soon as it is safe to do so. Please check our website for the latest updates.”

Windsor Great Park, Richmond, Bushy and Greenwich Parks in London and National Trust sites including Polesden Lacey, near Dorking in Surrey, will also be closed.

The Royal Parks said on Twitter: “This decision is based on the strong winds, the age and vulnerability of trees in particular parks.”

Hampshire County Council has confirmed the closure of all the council-run country parks, while Marwell Zoo near Winchester and Monkey World in Dorset will be shut.

