Take-up of booster and third doses among adults in England, by local authority

Here is a list of the latest estimates of the proportion of people aged 18 and over in England who have received three or more doses of Covid-19 vaccine, broken down by local authority.

The figures have been compiled by the PA news agency using NHS England data for vaccinations up to February 13 2022 and population figures from the Office for National Statistics, which are the best publicly available official estimates.

The list is ordered by percentage starting with the highest, and reads, from left to right: name of local authority; number of people aged 18 and over resident in the local authority who have received three or more doses; estimated percentage of people aged 18 and over resident in the local authority who have received three or more doses.

Hart 66,740 87.9%

South Oxfordshire 98,802 87.5%

Stratford-on-Avon 93,284 86.8%

Cotswold 63,746 86.7%

West Oxfordshire 76,627 86.4%

Waverley 84,461 86.4%

East Hampshire 84,336 85.5%

Horsham 98,549 85.1%

East Devon 103,320 85.0%

South Cambridgeshire 105,895 84.9%

Stroud 81,871 84.7%

Malvern Hills 55,000 84.6%

Winchester 84,149 84.6%

Derbyshire Dales 50,771 84.4%

Hambleton 63,624 84.3%

Dorset 262,905 84.2%

Test Valley 84,591 84.1%

Broadland 90,473 84.1%

Harrogate 107,899 84.0%

Tewkesbury 64,139 83.8%

Wychavon 88,867 83.8%

Chichester 82,939 83.8%

West Devon 38,588 83.6%

Surrey Heath 58,386 83.5%

Vale of White Horse 90,235 83.5%

West Berkshire 102,600 83.5%

Wiltshire 331,943 83.4%

South Norfolk 95,101 83.4%

Harborough 63,251 83.4%

North Kesteven 79,256 83.3%

New Forest 123,090 83.2%

Mid Suffolk 70,865 83.2%

Cherwell 97,914 83.2%

Fareham 78,514 83.1%

Ryedale 38,061 83.1%

Wokingham 110,079 83.0%

Mole Valley 58,123 83.0%

South Somerset 112,060 82.6%

North Somerset 141,752 82.5%

East Cambridgeshire 58,204 82.5%

Elmbridge 85,074 82.4%

North Norfolk 73,310 82.4%

Teignbridge 90,685 82.1%

Cambridge 82,543 82.1%

East Lindsey 96,525 82.0%

Rushmoor 60,155 82.0%

South Kesteven 93,156 81.9%

Craven 38,657 81.9%

Mid Devon 54,070 81.8%

Cheshire East 251,930 81.6%

East Suffolk 165,885 81.6%

St Albans 91,507 81.6%

Eden 36,384 81.5%

Babergh 61,205 81.5%

Rutland 26,504 81.2%

Basingstoke and Deane 112,357 81.2%

Adur 41,358 81.1%

Mid Sussex 96,191 81.1%

Somerset West and Taunton 101,682 80.9%

South Lakeland 70,555 80.9%

East Riding of Yorkshire 226,395 80.9%

Selby 58,917 80.9%

Huntingdonshire 114,824 80.8%

South Gloucestershire 183,616 80.6%

Melton 33,298 80.5%

West Lindsey 62,565 80.5%

Forest of Dean 56,948 80.5%

North Devon 63,714 80.4%

Torridge 45,340 80.4%

South Hams 58,115 80.4%

Fylde 53,793 80.3%

Lichfield 68,464 80.2%

Cheltenham 74,191 80.1%

Rushcliffe 77,302 80.1%

Maldon 42,623 80.0%

Arun 105,556 79.9%

Scarborough 71,335 79.9%

Eastleigh 84,892 79.8%

Windsor and Maidenhead 92,984 79.7%

North East Derbyshire 66,547 79.7%

Wyre Forest 65,073 79.7%

Woking 60,586 79.6%

Bromsgrove 63,364 79.5%

Uttlesford 57,195 79.3%

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 96,509 79.3%

Staffordshire Moorlands 63,948 79.3%

Cheshire West and Chester 217,765 79.3%

Tendring 95,202 79.2%

North Hertfordshire 82,579 79.2%

Wealden 103,946 79.1%

Shropshire 209,489 79.0%

Worthing 70,203 79.0%

Northumberland 209,219 78.9%

Breckland 89,846 78.7%

Three Rivers 57,055 78.7%

Rother 63,285 78.7%

Ribble Valley 39,360 78.6%

Epsom and Ewell 48,623 78.5%

Warwick 91,762 78.3%

Allerdale 62,512 78.3%

High Peak 58,786 78.3%

Mendip 72,256 78.1%

Sedgemoor 77,021 78.0%

East Hertfordshire 92,182 78.0%

Tandridge 54,068 78.0%

Sevenoaks 73,252 77.9%

South Derbyshire 67,276 77.9%

Tonbridge and Malling 79,380 77.8%

Reigate and Banstead 89,238 77.7%

Hinckley and Bosworth 70,594 77.6%

Havant 78,482 77.5%

Cornwall/Isles of Scilly 361,046 77.4%

Herefordshire, County of 121,922 77.4%

Ashford 78,008 77.3%

Amber Valley 80,831 77.2%

Richmond upon Thames 117,597 77.2%

Buckinghamshire 324,106 77.1%

Copeland 42,372 76.7%

Rochford 54,152 76.7%

Tunbridge Wells 70,387 76.7%

Chelmsford 108,186 76.6%

Bassetlaw 72,351 76.6%

South Staffordshire 70,764 76.6%

Blaby 61,441 76.6%

Lewes 63,989 76.6%

North West Leicestershire 63,813 76.5%

Wyre 71,063 76.5%

Swindon 131,553 76.4%

Stafford 85,070 76.3%

Hertsmere 61,217 76.3%

Isle of Wight 89,379 76.0%

Carlisle 66,014 75.9%

Bracknell Forest 72,310 75.9%

Stockport 174,527 75.8%

Richmondshire 33,262 75.7%

Broxtowe 70,288 75.6%

Braintree 90,941 75.6%

Torbay 83,588 75.5%

Newark and Sherwood 74,109 75.2%

Gosport 50,461 75.0%

Rugby 64,123 75.0%

Maidstone 100,839 75.0%

Trafford 135,588 74.9%

Fenland 61,210 74.9%

West Suffolk 104,586 74.8%

Bath and North East Somerset 119,461 74.8%

Folkestone and Hythe 68,807 74.7%

Chesterfield 63,435 74.6%

North Tyneside 124,370 74.5%

Solihull 126,347 74.5%

Spelthorne 57,976 74.5%

Great Yarmouth 59,090 74.4%

Swale 86,710 74.3%

West Northamptonshire 233,221 74.3%

Warrington 122,498 74.1%

Darlington 62,844 74.1%

Dacorum 88,870 74.1%

Central Bedfordshire 169,183 73.9%

Erewash 68,247 73.9%

Brentwood 44,948 73.8%

Gloucester 74,361 73.7%

Gedling 69,720 73.6%

South Ribble 65,168 73.5%

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 235,695 73.5%

East Staffordshire 69,374 73.4%

Bolsover 47,743 73.2%

Worcester 58,337 73.1%

County Durham 314,979 73.1%

Oadby and Wigston 33,166 72.9%

Bromley 187,479 72.9%

Oxford 88,433 72.8%

Tamworth 43,850 72.8%

Rotherham 151,057 72.8%

Castle Point 53,073 72.7%

South Holland 56,003 72.7%

Guildford 87,904 72.7%

Chorley 68,499 72.5%

Newcastle-under-Lyme 76,948 72.5%

Barrow-in-Furness 38,882 72.5%

Cannock Chase 58,805 72.4%

North Lincolnshire 99,277 72.4%

Dover 68,854 72.3%

West Lancashire 66,649 72.3%

Milton Keynes 144,958 72.2%

Stockton-on-Tees 110,653 72.1%

Eastbourne 60,124 72.1%

Redcar and Cleveland 79,017 72.1%

Watford 52,302 71.9%

North Warwickshire 37,809 71.8%

North Northamptonshire 193,985 71.8%

Thanet 79,935 71.6%

Wirral 183,805 71.5%

York 124,548 71.4%

Colchester 111,462 71.3%

Bedford 95,115 71.2%

Lancaster 85,691 71.2%

Sefton 157,577 71.0%

Sunderland 157,965 70.9%

Nuneaton and Bedworth 72,106 70.8%

Wakefield 195,784 70.8%

Reading 87,117 70.8%

St. Helens 101,863 70.6%

Telford and Wrekin 98,593 70.6%

Exeter 77,886 70.4%

Ipswich 73,995 70.4%

Plymouth 147,203 70.2%

Charnwood 107,085 70.2%

Ashfield 70,987 70.1%

Stevenage 47,346 69.9%

Blackpool 76,229 69.8%

Crawley 59,030 69.5%

Doncaster 170,220 69.4%

Dudley 175,263 69.3%

Epping Forest 72,035 69.3%

Canterbury 94,509 69.1%

Mansfield 59,703 69.1%

Runnymede 50,201 68.9%

Sutton 108,996 68.8%

Calderdale 113,749 68.7%

Bristol, City of 255,170 68.7%

Redditch 45,643 68.7%

South Tyneside 83,004 68.7%

Norwich 79,556 68.6%

Kingston upon Thames 95,282 68.5%

Barnsley 134,497 68.5%

Hastings 50,148 68.3%

Gateshead 110,996 68.2%

North East Lincolnshire 85,139 68.2%

Merton 108,141 68.1%

Harrow 130,757 68.0%

Gravesham 55,086 67.7%

Wandsworth 178,857 67.6%

Bury 99,651 67.5%

Halton 68,134 67.5%

Medway 143,829 67.3%

Stoke-on-Trent 133,403 67.3%

Leeds 422,186 67.2%

Basildon 96,126 67.1%

Southend-on-Sea 95,497 66.8%

Hartlepool 49,177 66.7%

Derby 131,168 66.5%

Wigan 173,781 66.5%

Portsmouth 113,413 66.3%

Tameside 116,770 66.3%

Rossendale 36,919 66.1%

Dartford 56,416 66.0%

Broxbourne 49,645 65.9%

Peterborough 98,820 65.8%

Harlow 43,025 65.8%

Middlesbrough 71,108 65.7%

Boston 36,431 65.3%

Lincoln 53,281 65.1%

Brighton and Hove 155,773 64.5%

Kirklees 220,193 64.5%

Bexley 123,700 64.5%

Sheffield 302,076 64.2%

Ealing 165,467 64.1%

Hounslow 131,697 63.9%

Kingston upon Hull, City of 128,488 63.8%

Havering 127,819 63.4%

Bolton 138,731 63.3%

Welwyn Hatfield 61,752 63.1%

Hillingdon 146,601 62.6%

Knowsley 73,268 62.1%

Southampton 124,827 62.1%

Preston 69,047 62.1%

Walsall 134,707 62.0%

Hammersmith and Fulham 90,723 62.0%

Barnet 188,172 61.8%

Burnley 41,929 61.2%

Lambeth 159,139 61.2%

Newcastle upon Tyne 150,937 60.9%

Rochdale 102,114 60.1%

Slough 63,535 60.0%

Oldham 105,809 59.4%

Pendle 41,743 59.1%

Wolverhampton 117,952 58.6%

Southwark 148,292 58.4%

Hyndburn 36,232 58.1%

Sandwell 142,496 57.9%

Greenwich 126,755 57.7%

Bradford 230,569 57.7%

Leicester 155,784 57.7%

Croydon 168,221 57.4%

Brent 142,359 57.0%

Salford 116,322 56.9%

Thurrock 73,632 56.6%

Coventry 168,606 56.5%

Kensington and Chelsea 71,591 56.0%

Redbridge 128,370 56.0%

Blackburn with Darwen 62,329 56.0%

Haringey 115,411 55.8%

Lewisham 131,061 55.3%

Liverpool 222,846 55.2%

Enfield 136,843 54.9%

Waltham Forest 111,790 53.3%

Luton 82,319 53.0%

Islington 107,266 52.4%

Manchester 226,090 52.4%

Birmingham 439,690 51.5%

Nottingham 135,875 50.7%

City of London/Hackney 113,995 50.4%

Tower Hamlets 129,549 50.2%

Camden 112,088 49.7%

Westminster 102,930 47.0%

Newham 124,410 46.3%

Barking and Dagenham 68,105 45.4%