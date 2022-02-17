Rubens’ ‘Portrait of a Lady’ to go up for auction in Warsaw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rubens’ ‘Portrait of a Lady’ to go up for auction in Warsaw

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 5.23pm
A 17th century masterpiece by Peter Paul Rubens, Portrait of a Lady, at the DESA Unicum auction house in Warsaw, Poland (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)
A 17th century masterpiece by Peter Paul Rubens, Portrait of a Lady, at the DESA Unicum auction house in Warsaw, Poland (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Peter Paul Rubens’ 17th century masterpiece “Portrait of a Lady” is set to go up for auction in Poland next month, the DESA Unicum auction house said.

The Flemish master’s oil-on-canvas portrait of a dark-haired woman in a rich black velvet dress has an estimated value of 18 million to 24 million zlotys (£3.3 million – £4.4 million)

The painting, currently owned by a British citizen, will be auctioned in Warsaw on March 17. It is expected to be one of the largest art sales ever to take place in central or eastern Europe, according to DESA Unicum.

“This exceptional piece of art, one of the most precious in the world, has made its way to us,” DESA president Juliusz Windorbski told a press conference. “We are living a dream of every auction house in the world.”

Experts say the work, painted by Rubens around 1620-25, with involvement from his Antwerp workshop, could be a likeness of the painter’s first wife, Isabella Brant, or of a member of the Duarte family of jewellers, who were Rubens’ neighbours. The model could also possibly have come from the Spanish royal court.

In the past, the painting has belonged, among others, to 17th century British painter Sir Peter Lely. It was last shown in public in 1965.

In 2020, Rubens’ “Portrait of a Young Woman, Half-Length, Holding a Chain” sold for almost £4 million at Christie’s in London.

Other lots on offer at the March auction will be works by Italian painter Giovanni Battista Lampi, who lived between 1751 and 1830, and by Polish masters of the 19th and 20th centuries, including Jacek Malczewski, Leon Wyczolkowski and Aleksander Gierymski.

