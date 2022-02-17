Portugal winds down Covid restrictions as cases fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Portugal winds down Covid restrictions as cases fall

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 6.39pm
Passengers wearing face masks against the spread of coronavirus take pictures from a tram driving through the Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon (Armando Franca/AP)
Passengers wearing face masks against the spread of coronavirus take pictures from a tram driving through the Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon (Armando Franca/AP)

Portugal’s government has announced it is winding down coronavirus restrictions, following the path of other European countries where a surge in cases blamed on the Omicron variant is ebbing.

Among the requirements being scrapped are – isolation if a close contact tests positive, limits on the number of people gathering in public areas, producing a digital vaccination certificate to gain entry to restaurants and other venues, and proof of a negative test to enter sports events, bars and discos.

However, face masks must still be worn indoors and a digital vaccination certificate must be shown to enter the country and on hospital and care home visits.

“This is one more step toward normal life that was snatched away almost two years ago,” Cabinet spokeswoman Mariana Vieira da Silva told a press conference.

The number of officially reported new daily cases of Covid-19 has dropped to almost 16,500, compared with more than 50,000 last month.

Daily deaths peaked at 303 in mid-January but fell to 42 on Wednesday.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital stands at just over 2,000 while at the end of last month it was almost 7,000. The number of patients in ICUs peaked at 904 in January and is now 132.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier