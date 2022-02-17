Benedict Cumberbatch stuns fans with unusual Vanity Fair photoshoot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Benedict Cumberbatch stuns fans with unusual Vanity Fair photoshoot

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 7.42pm
Benedict Cumberbatch (Ian West/PA)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Ian West/PA)

Benedict Cumberbatch has stunned fans after posing in an unusual photoshoot for Vanity Fair’s annual Hollywood issue which sees him soaking wet and surrounded by swans.

The 45-year-old actor is among eight stars including Nicole Kidman, Kristen Stewart and Andrew Garfield who are being featured in the magazine’s awards season special.

Cumberbatch, who has recently been nominated for an Oscar for his performance as gritty rancher Phil Burbank in Jane Campion’s dark western The Power Of The Dog, also discussed the role with the magazine alongside the quirky shoot.

In his cover for Vanity Fair, he can be seen emerging from a bubble bath fully clothed and dripping wet as he is surrounded by four swans, some of which have their wings opened defensively.

After the images were published, they went viral as fans and members of the public were left confused as to what was happening in the scene and about the editorial decisions behind the photoshoot.

Within the accompanying article, Cumberbatch reflected upon his latest roles including questioning Netflix bosses on why The Power Of The Dog only had a two-week run in cinemas.

The movie first premiered at film festivals across the world and was later released to select cinemas on November 17 and to Netflix on December 1.

Cumberbatch plays gritty rancher Phil Burbank in The Power Of The Dog (Kirsty Griffin/Netflix/PA)

The actor told Vanity Fair: “If I’m in the belly of the beast, then surely I can start asking questions of it.”

He continued: “This is for Scott (Stuber) and Ted (Sarandos) and everyone who runs Netflix: could you not afford to have a longer theatrical release? Maybe not. I don’t know.”

The actor stated that he was “positioning this as a question publicly” in the magazine, adding: “I haven’t actually had this conversation with them, but I would and I will.”

Stuber is the head of original films at Netflix while Sarandos is the co-chief executive officer and chief content officer for the streaming giant.

The psychological thriller, which also stars Kodi Smit McPhee, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, has stormed the award nomination season.

It earned 12 Oscar nods including best picture, best director, best actor for Cumberbatch, best supporting actress for Dunst and best supporting actor for both Plemons and Smit McPhee.

Kristen Stewart in Vanity Fair
Vanity Fair has unveiled its 28th annual Hollywood issue which features covers with stars like Benedict Cumberbatch, Kristen Stewart and more (Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari/Vanity Fair/PA)

Based on a 1967 novel of the same name by Thomas Savage, the story takes place in Montana in 1925.

Cumberbatch’s character is a domineering bully who responds with mocking cruelty when his brother, played by Plemons, brings home a new wife Rose Gordon and her son Peter, played by Dunst and Smit McPhee, after meeting them at a cattle drive.

Netflix has been approached for comment.

The Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue is available via digital download and on newsstands on February 25.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier