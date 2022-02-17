Fire causes major damage at 2004 Ryder Cup venue Oakland Hills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fire causes major damage at 2004 Ryder Cup venue Oakland Hills

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 9.14pm
Oakland Hills hosted the 35th Ryder Cup in 2004 (Rebecca Naden/PA)
Oakland Hills hosted the 35th Ryder Cup in 2004 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

The clubhouse at Oakland Hills, venue for several major championships and the 2004 Ryder Cup, has been devastated by a major fire.

Local police in Bloomfield Township, a suburb of Detroit, have issued a photograph of the blaze and confirmed firefighters are on the scene.

Further images from local media showed major damage to the historic and grandiose clubhouse, which was opened in 1922. Much golf memorabilia is reported to have been lost.

A tweet from the Bloomfield Township Police Department read: “We thank the Bloomfield Township Fire Department and all the agencies who are assisting the ongoing situation at Oakland Hills Country Club.

“Thank you to the public for being understanding with all of the traffic issues necessary to get the trucks and equipment on scene.

“We always say that if you live, work, worship, or school within Bloomfield then you are a part of our community.

“Oakland Hills and their employees are a staple in our community, and have been since 1916. Well wishes to so many of the workers at OHCC that call the club home.”

Golf has been played at Oakland Hills since 1916 and the venue has hosted the US Open six times. It has also staged the US PGA Championship on three occasions, most recently in 2008, when the winner was Irishman Padraig Harrington.

A European team captained by Bernard Langer beat the United States at the venue in the Ryder Cup 18 years ago.

