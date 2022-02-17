US golf course which hosted major tournaments suffers devastating fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
US golf course which hosted major tournaments suffers devastating fire

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 10.47pm
A fire burns at Oakland Hills Country Club (Daniel Mears /Detroit News via AP)
A fire burns at Oakland Hills Country Club (Daniel Mears /Detroit News via AP)

A devastating fire has swept through the clubhouse of a Detroit golf course which has hosted many professional tournaments.

Flames ripped through the roof at the multi-storey clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township.

It was built in 1922 and is adorned with irreplaceable golf tournament memorabilia and art.

“There’s so much history, so much wonder here,” club member Rebecca Robinson told WDIV-TV.

Firefighters battle a fire at the Oakland Hills Country Club (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)

Greg Kampe, men’s basketball coach at Oakland University, told The Detroit News: “It’s hard to talk when you’re crying.”

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Fire officials said the clubhouse was one of the largest wooden structures in Michigan.

The club opened in 1916 and has hosted many major golf events, including the 2008 PGA Championship won by Padraig Harrington.

In 2004, Team Europe, led by Bernhard Langer, defeated Team USA, led by Hal Sutton, in the Ryder Cup. Tiger Woods played for the Americans.

“Our thoughts are with our friends at Oakland Hills. We will support the club wherever possible in this rebuilding process,” said John Bodenhamer, chief championships officer at the United States Golf Association.

The club has two golf courses designed by Donald Ross. The South Course reopened last summer following a multimillion-dollar restoration, with a goal to bring major championships back to Oakland Hills.

The club will host the US Women’s Open in 2031 and 2042.

