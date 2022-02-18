Weather watchers told not to be ‘stupid’ in pursuit of dramatic Eunice footage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Weather watchers told not to be ‘stupid’ in pursuit of dramatic Eunice footage

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 8.39am Updated: February 18 2022, 11.35am
A person takes photographs of waves as they crash against the Cobb in Lyme Regis, west Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A person takes photographs of waves as they crash against the Cobb in Lyme Regis, west Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Weather watchers and amateur photographers have been urged to avoid the coastline in search of dramatic footage of Storm Eunice.

Roy Stokes from the Environment Agency said it was “probably the most stupid thing you can do” to travel to the most exposed areas, with gusts of up to 90mph expected on the coastline.

In Cornwall, the Coastguard and police warned people to stay away from the coast with reports of people climbing onto seawalls and swimming in the sea.

Winter weather
Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales (Jacob King/PA)

It came as the Met Office took the highly unusual step of issuing two red weather warnings, for much of the south coast of England and Wales, with large waves expected and the prospect of beach material and debris being blown across the seafront.

Mr Stokes told BBC Breakfast: “The worst possible thing you could do is go anywhere near these (coastal areas).

“I know people like to go and get photos and pictures, it’s quite a dramatic scene, but they’re far safer to watch it on the screen.

“It’s probably the most stupid thing you can do.”

Winter weather Feb 18th 2022
Waves crash over the sea wall at the harbour in Lyme Regis in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He urged people to listen to advice “and act accordingly”.

And the Maritime and Coastguard Agency added: “Please stay well back from breaking waves as you could easily end up in the sea.”

South Wales Police also reported concerns amid reports of weather watchers heading to Porthcawl, a popular coastal spot for photographers during storms.

Winter weather Feb 18th 2022
Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Bridgend (Jacob King/PA)

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Valentine, who is leading the force’s response to Storm Eunice, said: “The Met Office’s red warning is still in place for South Wales, and people should only be travelling where it’s absolutely essential.

“Large waves are extremely dangerous, and going to take a look can put lives at risk – both your own and those of emergency service personnel.

“We’re asking everyone please to stay safe, and to stay at home.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]