In Pictures: Drama and danger as Storm Eunice blows in

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 8.42am Updated: February 18 2022, 7.28pm
A fallen tree blocking a road in Sudbury, Suffolk, as Storm Eunice swept across the UK (Joe Giddens/PA)
A fallen tree blocking a road in Sudbury, Suffolk, as Storm Eunice swept across the UK (Joe Giddens/PA)

Storm Eunice has caused havoc across the UK, with people urged to stay indoors.

Strong winds caused widespread damage, including to London’s O2 arena, drivers faced dangerous conditions on the roads, and there was severe disruption to public transport.

Damage to the roof of the O2 Arena, in south-east London, caused by Storm Eunice
Damage to the roof of The O2 arena in south-east London, caused by Storm Eunice (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Flight FR2333 from Krakow lands in strong winds at Leeds Bradford Airport in Yorkshire
Flight FR2333 from Krakow lands in strong winds at Leeds Bradford Airport in West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
A passenger waiting for a train, who said she had nothing else to do, dancing in Paddington station in London, where trains have been cancelled due to Storm Eunice
A passenger waiting for a train, who said she had nothing else to do, dancing in Paddington station in London, where trains were cancelled due to Storm Eunice (Victoria Jones/PA)
Photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @thevalerieleon showing a fallen tree which damaged the bonnet of a blue Tesla
Photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @thevalerieleon showing a fallen tree which damaged a blue Tesla (@thevalerieleon/PA)
Winter weather Feb 18th 2022
Huge waves lash the lighthouse at New Brighton, Merseyside (Peter Byrne/PA)
Winter weather Feb 18th 2022
A de Havilland Venom plane was blown down in Wantage, Oxfordshire (Steve Parsons/PA)
Winter weather Feb 18th 2022
A horse in snowy conditions near Reeth, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Winter weather Feb 18th 2022
Waves hit Porthleven on the Cornish coast as Storm Eunice makes landfall (Matt Keeble/PA)
Tree surgeons work to clear a fallen tree in Spencer Park, Battersea, south-west London, caused by Storm Eunice
Tree surgeons work to clear a fallen tree in Spencer Park, Battersea, south-west London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Winter weather Feb 18th 2022
A Coastguard search and rescue team ask a group of swimmers to come out of the sea in New Brighton, Merseyside (Peter Byrne/PA)

