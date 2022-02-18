In Pictures: Drama and danger as Storm Eunice blows in

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Storm Eunice has caused havoc across the UK, with people urged to stay indoors.

Strong winds caused widespread damage, including to London’s O2 arena, drivers faced dangerous conditions on the roads, and there was severe disruption to public transport.

Damage to the roof of The O2 arena in south-east London, caused by Storm Eunice (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Flight FR2333 from Krakow lands in strong winds at Leeds Bradford Airport in West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

A passenger waiting for a train, who said she had nothing else to do, dancing in Paddington station in London, where trains were cancelled due to Storm Eunice (Victoria Jones/PA)

Photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @thevalerieleon showing a fallen tree which damaged a blue Tesla (@thevalerieleon/PA)

Huge waves lash the lighthouse at New Brighton, Merseyside (Peter Byrne/PA)

A de Havilland Venom plane was blown down in Wantage, Oxfordshire (Steve Parsons/PA)

A horse in snowy conditions near Reeth, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Waves hit Porthleven on the Cornish coast as Storm Eunice makes landfall (Matt Keeble/PA)

Tree surgeons work to clear a fallen tree in Spencer Park, Battersea, south-west London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A Coastguard search and rescue team ask a group of swimmers to come out of the sea in New Brighton, Merseyside (Peter Byrne/PA)