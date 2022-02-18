Germany has passed Omicron peak, says health minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Germany has passed Omicron peak, says health minister

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 8.49am Updated: February 18 2022, 2.03pm
A nurses takes care for a patient with severe Covid-19 in Fulda, Germany (dpa via AP)
A nurses takes care for a patient with severe Covid-19 in Fulda, Germany (dpa via AP)

Germany’s health minister has said he thinks the country has passed the peak of new daily infections with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Karl Lauterbach said government measures taken to curb the number of cases had been effective, but he warned against relaxing the public health rules too hastily.

“We are not really in safe waters,” he told reporters in Berlin.

Mr Lauterbach, an epidemiologist by training, noted that as many as 12% of people over age 60 in Germany are still unvaccinated.

That share is three to four times higher than for the unvaccinated vulnerable populations in comparable countries.

Covid-19 patient
A patient with severe Covid-19 in Fulda, Germany (dpa via AP)

Germany has been slower than many of its neighbours to relax pandemic restrictions. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the country’s 16 state governors agreed on Wednesday on a three-step plan to end most of the country’s Covid-19 rules by March 20.

Mr Lauterbach defended the cautious approach, saying that “if we open too quickly, then the case numbers will rise again”.

He also said a general vaccine mandate was still necessary, noting that new or existing variants of the virus could lead to a fresh wave of infections in the autumn that could put a severe strain on the health system.

Germany’s disease control agency on Friday reported 220,048 newly confirmed daily cases of Covid-19 and 264 additional deaths.

Germany announced on Friday that it was taking almost 20 countries off its list of high-risk areas, including Britain, India, Spain and the United States. The move will make it easier for some travellers coming from those countries to enter Germany.

Previously, people who were not deemed to be fully vaccinated had to quarantine for at least five days upon arrival.

