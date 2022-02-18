Boy, 14, denies murder of 12-year-old Ava White

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Boy, 14, denies murder of 12-year-old Ava White

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 11.33am
Flowers near the scene in Liverpool city centre where 12-year-old Ava White died following an assault. A 14-year-old boy has denied the murder of but admitted possessing a knife (PA)
A 14-year-old boy has denied the murder of 12-year-old Ava White but admitted possessing a knife.

The schoolgirl was fatally stabbed in the neck following a Christmas lights switch-on in Liverpool city centre on November 25.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared via videolink at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday charged with her murder.

He admitted possessing an offensive weapon, a knife, in Church Alley, Liverpool, on November 25.

Ava White funeral
The 12-year-old schoolgirl died after being stabbed in the centre of Liverpool (PA)

About a dozen members of Ava’s family were in court for the hearing, which lasted about half an hour, and some were in tears as the teenager entered his pleas.

Judge Mrs Justice Yip told the defendant: “Your trial is going to take place in May, starting May 9.”

The case is expected to last three weeks.

Ava, who has been described as “popular” and “bright”, was assaulted in the city centre just after 8.30pm.

She was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital after paramedics arrived, but died a short time later.

After her death, her father, Robert Martin, said the family were “completely devastated and heartbroken”.

Three other boys were also arrested following Ava’s death.

A Merseyside Police spokesman said a 16-year-old boy was released on bail, a 14-year-old was released under investigation and no further action was taken against a 13-year-old.

