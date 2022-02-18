Winds on Saturday could hamper Storm Eunice clear-up efforts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Winds on Saturday could hamper Storm Eunice clear-up efforts

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 12.33pm Updated: February 18 2022, 5.05pm
Railway lines will need to be checked for obstructions following Storm Eustice (Danny Lawson/PA)
Railway lines will need to be checked for obstructions following Storm Eustice (Danny Lawson/PA)

More windy weather on Saturday could hamper clear-up efforts in the aftermath of Storm Eunice, the Met Office has said.

While gusts are not forecast to be as strong as Friday’s, their timing after what is expected to be a major storm might cause issues, the forecaster warned.

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for 6am on Saturday until 6pm, affecting the south and south west coast of England, Herefordshire and much of Wales.

Storm Eunice strongest gusts
(PA Graphics)

Wind speeds are expected to get up to 60mph through the Bristol Channel and along the south coast of England, and around 50mph inland.

The Met Office said: “The winds themselves could cause minor disruption; but given the expected impact from Storm Eunice on Friday, these conditions on Saturday may hamper any clear-up operations.”

Disruption to travel could continue early on Saturday, as efforts are made to get services back to normal.

Flight cancellations on Friday will mean many planes will be in the wrong place so delays could continue.

Friday's flight cancellations will mean many planes will be in the wrong place on Saturday (Steve Parsons/PA)
Friday’s flight cancellations will mean many planes will be in the wrong place on Saturday (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Rail Delivery Group urged people to check before travelling over the weekend “as disruption will continue into tomorrow”.

It said Network Rail has deployed extra engineers to check affected lines for damage before getting services back up and running “as quickly as possible”.

Jake Kelly, Network Rail’s group director, said: “Starting tonight and carrying on through the weekend we will be working round the clock to fix the damage that the storm has done to the railway, but passengers should be checking their journeys over the weekend as we carry out these repairs.”

Rail operator CrossCountry warned there could be a late start to services on Saturday morning as tracks are checked for obstructions in the wake of the storm.

They advised customers to check before travelling.

Motorists have also been warned of further “challenging” conditions on the roads over a wet and windy weekend.

RAC Breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis said: “With winds still strong and gusty, it’s important drivers don’t take any chances, so we urge them to slow down and leave plenty of space between themselves and the vehicle in front.

“But it’s not just strong winds that they’ll need to contend with – roads will turn slippery in the north on Saturday, while on Sunday intense rainfall becomes a feature making driving arduous.

“If conditions get particularly bad again, people should consider postponing their journeys, and for those who have to drive, it’s vital they keep their wits about them at all times.”

