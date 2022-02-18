Trio defy storm warnings to strip off for sea dip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Trio defy storm warnings to strip off for sea dip

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 12.55pm
Three men ignored warnings and went for a swim in New Brighton, Merseyside, as Storm Eunice hit (Peter Byrne/PA)
Three men ignored safety warnings and went for a dip in the sea as Storm Eunice hit.

They were pictured stripping off to their trunks and getting into the water at New Brighton, Merseyside, on Friday despite strong winds and high tides.

A man swims in the sea in New Brighton, Merseyside, as Storm Eunice hits (Peter Byrne/PA)

But after getting into the sea they were spoken to by the Coastguard, who asked them to get out of the water.

The swimmers then got back into their cars and headed away.

Coastguard officers were stationed by the coast of the Wirral seaside resort on Friday and moved people off the promenade as the waves got higher after midday.

A Coastguard search and rescue team ask a group of swimmers to come out of the sea in New Brighton, Merseyside (Peter Byrne/PA)

The car park by Fort Perch Rock was closed as the storm hit and roads in the town were closed.

Merseyside is subject to a Met Office amber warning for wind, which is in place until 6pm.

Advice from the Coastguard is to avoid coastal and exposed areas.

