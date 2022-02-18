Andrew’s 62nd birthday celebrations herald start of isolation for royal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andrew’s 62nd birthday celebrations herald start of isolation for royal

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 12.55pm
The Duke of York attended the funeral of his father, the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Duke of York attended the funeral of his father, the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Duke of York will celebrate his 62nd birthday on Saturday but faces the prospect of being banned from the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service, a commentator has suggested.

Andrew is likely to have a low-key event to mark the anniversary following a dramatic week that confirmed he will never return to royal duties after he reached an out of court settlement in his sexual assault civil case.

The royal family publicly severed its ties with the duke when the Queen stripped him of his remaining patronages and military affiliations in January.

But in a sign of his future status, Andrew may be denied access to the service of thanksgiving for Philip which will be held at Westminster Abbey on March 29, according to lawyer Mark Stephens.

Duke of Edinburgh death
The Duke of York during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Windsor, following the announcement of Philip’s death (Steve Parsons/PA)

Mr Stephens, an international reputation lawyer from the law firm Howard Kennedy, said: “The settlement has drawn a line under further humiliation of him but there’s no way back for him now. I think a bellweather of that is it’s very unlikely he will attend his father’s memorial.

“Obviously he’s been present at his father’s funeral and he took the opportunity to command the cameras at that and I think the royal family will not allow that to happen a second time.

“I think they understand that he is toxic and if he goes to these events it will be seen as a tacit approval and so, whilst it’s quite hard, the royal family can’t be seen to have him at things like the memorial.”

Duke of Edinburgh death
The Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex with the Duke of Sussex walking in the procession for the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh (Victoria Jones/PA)

In another development, councillors in York have said they are taking steps to remove the duke’s freedom of the city.

Andrew was given the Honorary Freedom of the City of York in 1987 but Liberal Democrats, who form the largest group on City of York Council, said a motion to begin the process of removing the honour will be submitted at the next full council meeting on March 24.

The motion will also call for the prince to relinquish his title as Duke of York in the wake of the settlement of his legal battle with Virginia Giuffre.

