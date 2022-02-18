Parts of London’s O2 Arena roof ‘ripped off’ as Storm Eunice hits capital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Parts of London’s O2 Arena roof ‘ripped off’ as Storm Eunice hits capital

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 1.23pm Updated: February 18 2022, 1.49pm
Damage has been caused to the roof of the O2 Arena in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Damage has been caused to the roof of the O2 Arena in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Parts of London’s O2 Arena roof have been “ripped off” as Storm Eunice battered the capital.

Some of the white covering on the venue could be seen flapping in the strong winds in footage shared on social media.

The famous building, formerly known as the Millennium Dome, hosts major events including concerts and features restaurants, bars, shops and a cinema.

On its official Twitter account the O2 is described as: “Not just a tent. The world’s most popular music and entertainment venue.”

Visitors can also do a 90-minute climb of the recognisable roof for views of London as part of its Up at the O2 experience.

As Storm Eunice hit the city on Friday morning, witness Mala Sharma told the PA news agency that she had seen parts of the dome damaged.

She said “more and more parts are getting ripped off”, adding “it’s going to be a safety issue for people around”.

Ms Sharma said it happened “right in front of my eyes” and that the damage “started off with a patch” but then a “chunk” of the dome roof ripped off.

Simply Red, who had been due to play the venue this weekend but postponed due to Covid, described the damage as “tragic”.

Accompanied by a picture of the gaps in the roof, a tweet from the band’s account read: “Looks like the O2 shows wouldn’t have happened anyhow. Tragic. #Eunice”

The O2 has been contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]