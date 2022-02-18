London’s O2 closed as Storm Eunice rips off part of venue’s roof

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
London’s O2 closed as Storm Eunice rips off part of venue’s roof

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 2.53pm Updated: February 18 2022, 3.17pm
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

London’s O2 arena has been shut after parts of its roof were ripped off in high winds as Storm Eunice struck.

Some of the white covering on the venue could be seen flapping in the strong gusts, in footage shared on social media.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said around 1,000 people were evacuated from the building but there were no reports of any injuries.

The damage was described as “tragic” by the band Simply Red, and “so sad” by a woman who witnessed a “chunk” coming off the top.

A spokesperson for the venue confirmed it would remain closed for the rest of Friday and added that they would “act accordingly” as they assessed the “ongoing situation”.

The famous building, formerly known as the Millennium Dome, hosts major events including concerts and features restaurants, bars, shops and a cinema.

Upcoming gigs include the rapper Dave on Monday and Tuesday, and UB40 next Friday.

On its official Twitter account the O2 is described as: “Not just a tent. The world’s most popular music and entertainment venue.”

The O2 will be closed for the rest of Friday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The O2 will be closed for the rest of Friday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Visitors can also do a 90-minute climb of the recognisable roof for views of London as part of its Up at the O2 experience.

As Storm Eunice hit the city on Friday morning, witness Mala Sharma told the PA news agency that she had seen the damage “right in front of my eyes” and that the it had “started off with a patch” but then a “chunk” of the dome roof ripped off.

LFB station commander Chris Kamara said crews have made the scene safe.

He said: “Firefighters cordoned off the area to ensure no one was injured by any further falling debris.

“There has been no actual collapse or structural damage to the building, but due to the nature of the canvas material which covers the O2, it has come loose in high winds and looks quite dramatic.”

A spokesperson for The O2 said: “Due to today’s adverse weather conditions, we can confirm that there has been some damage caused to the tent fabric in our roof at The O2.

“The affected areas have been cleared and The O2 will remain closed for the rest of the day. The safety of our visitors remains of paramount importance, and we will continue to assess the ongoing situation and act accordingly.”

Simply Red, who had been due to play the venue this weekend but postponed due to Covid, said the damage was “tragic”.

Accompanied by a picture of the gaps in the roof, a tweet from the band’s account read: “Looks like the O2 shows wouldn’t have happened anyhow. Tragic. #Eunice”

