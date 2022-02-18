Flights and ferries cancelled in N Ireland as Storm Eunice sweeps across region

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Flights and ferries have been cancelled in Northern Ireland due to Storm Eunice.

The region escaped the worst of the extreme weather conditions which saw a man killed by a falling tree in the Republic of Ireland and hundreds of flights cancelled in Britain.

However, high winds, snow and ice caused travel chaos in some parts of the region, with a number of collisions on the Glenshane Pass in Co Londonderry.

#GlenshanePass – Current conditions on the Glenshane Pass. Please drive with extreme caution. (14:43) pic.twitter.com/ogM2MtbrFc — Trafficwatch NI (@TrafficwatchNI) February 18, 2022

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said no-one required hospital treatment.

“The Glenshane Road remains open and is passable with care at present,” a spokesperson said

A Met Office yellow warning for ice was to remain in place in Northern Ireland until 9am on Saturday, while yellow wind and snow warnings were due to expire at 6pm on Friday.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Ice across Northern Ireland, much of Scotland and northwest England Today 1800 – Saturday 0900 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfsStay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/hFyy3Ucodz — Met Office (@metoffice) February 18, 2022

Earlier on Friday, the conditions saw some flights and ferries to Britain cancelled as well as the ferry service between Strangford and Portaferry, Co Down, before it resumed in the afternoon.

In the Republic, around 80,000 homes, farms and businesses were without power as the storm felled trees and blocked roads.

Counties Cork, Kerry and the south of the country bore the brunt as high winds of more than 100km per hour wreaked havoc.

In Britain, London’s O2 arena was closed after parts of its roof were ripped off in high winds.

Emergency services look at the damage to the roof of the O2 Arena – known as the Millennium Dome when it opened in 2000 – in south-east London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

There were also hundreds of flights cancelled, rail lines blocked and road bridges closed.

A rare “do not travel” alert was issued across Britain’s railways, as seven operators suspended all services.

More than 430 flights due to take off or land at UK airports were cancelled on Friday.