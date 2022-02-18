Flights and ferries cancelled in N Ireland as Storm Eunice sweeps across region

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Flights and ferries cancelled in N Ireland as Storm Eunice sweeps across region

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 3.47pm
Water is blown on to the land by fierce winds near Doolin, Co Clare (Eamon Ward/PA)
Water is blown on to the land by fierce winds near Doolin, Co Clare (Eamon Ward/PA)

Flights and ferries have been cancelled in Northern Ireland due to Storm Eunice.

The region escaped the worst of the extreme weather conditions which saw a man killed by a falling tree in the Republic of Ireland and hundreds of flights cancelled in Britain.

However, high winds, snow and ice caused travel chaos in some parts of the region, with a number of collisions on the Glenshane Pass in Co Londonderry.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said no-one required hospital treatment.

“The Glenshane Road remains open and is passable with care at present,” a spokesperson said

A Met Office yellow warning for ice was to remain in place in Northern Ireland until 9am on Saturday, while yellow wind and snow warnings were due to expire at 6pm on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the conditions saw some flights and ferries to Britain cancelled as well as the ferry service between Strangford and Portaferry, Co Down, before it resumed in the afternoon.

In the Republic, around 80,000 homes, farms and businesses were without power as the storm felled trees and blocked roads.

Counties Cork, Kerry and the south of the country bore the brunt as high winds of more than 100km per hour wreaked havoc.

In Britain, London’s O2 arena was closed after parts of its roof were ripped off in high winds.

Winter weather Feb 18th 2022
Emergency services look at the damage to the roof of the O2 Arena – known as the Millennium Dome when it opened in 2000 – in south-east London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

There were also hundreds of flights cancelled, rail lines blocked and road bridges closed.

A rare “do not travel” alert was issued across Britain’s railways, as seven operators suspended all services.

More than 430 flights due to take off or land at UK airports were cancelled on Friday.

