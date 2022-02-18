Storm Eunice: Owner ‘lucky’ after car crushed by falling bricks in London By Press Association February 18 2022, 3.55pm Mr Cobb said he is thankful he had not hopped into the car on his way to lunch (@cobbyqpr/Twitter) Already a subcriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from The Courier Man killed by falling tree as Ireland is lashed by Storm Eunice London’s O2 closed as Storm Eunice rips off part of venue’s roof RideLondon cycling festival to return after pandemic with new route into Essex Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters