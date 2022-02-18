Hundreds of flights to and from UK cancelled due to Storm Eunice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hundreds of flights to and from UK cancelled due to Storm Eunice

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 4.09pm
Planes have been cancelled due to high winds speeds (Danny Lawson/PA)
Hundreds of flights to and from the UK have been cancelled as Storm Eunice batters the country.

Aviation analytics firm Cirium said at least 436 flights were cancelled on Friday amid potentially record-breaking gusts of wind.

It came as more than 200,000 people tuned in to a YouTube channel livestreaming aircraft battling with high winds as they attempt to land at London’s Heathrow Airport.

Heathrow suffered the worst disruption, with a fifth of all flights cancelled.

This was followed by London City (16%) and Manchester (10%).

EasyJet said it has cancelled a number of flights from UK airports on Friday.

It said in a statement: “Due to strong winds impacting parts of the UK today, like other airlines we are experiencing some disruption to our flying programme and have been required to cancel a small number of flights to and from the UK.

“We are doing all possible to minimise the impact of the weather disruption for our customers and have notified those on cancelled flights in advance, with the option of transferring to an alternative flight free of charge or receiving a refund, as well as providing hotel accommodation and meals for customers who require them.

“We continue to advise all customers due to fly with us today to check the status of their flights on our Flight Tracker page for real-time information, and to allow extra time to travel to the airport due to the impact of the weather on local public transport services.

“While this is outside of our control, we would like to apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused by the weather.

“The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is always easyJet’s highest priority.”

Planes are struggling to land at airports due to high winds, with many being diverted or requiring several attempts before touching down.

Heathrow said on Twitter: “Storm Eunice is forecast to cause poor weather conditions across the UK and Europe today. We are working in close collaboration with our airport partners to minimise any disruption.

“Please continue to check your flight status with your airline before making your way to Heathrow.”

Several planes reached the skies above their arrival airport, but were forced to return to their starting points.

They include an easyJet flight from Bordeaux, France, to Gatwick, a British Airways flight from Edinburgh to Heathrow and a Lufthansa flight from Munich to Heathrow.

British Airways flight BA296 from the US city of Chicago was due to land at Heathrow but was diverted to Geneva, Switzerland.

A flight by the same airline from Venice, Italy, to Heathrow landed at Newcastle instead.

British Airways said: “Due to the extreme weather conditions across the UK and resulting restrictions on the number of aircraft that can take off and land each hour, we, like other airlines, are experiencing significant disruption.

“We’re operating as many flights as we can and putting on larger aircraft where possible.”

Big Jet TV, which regularly films livestreams from Heathrow, has captured several “go-arounds”, in which an aircraft trying to land on the runway aborts its attempt, instead flying back around the airport for another attempt.

