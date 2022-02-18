Gap widens between official Covid-19 figures and ‘true’ number of cases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gap widens between official Covid-19 figures and ‘true’ number of cases

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 5.13pm Updated: February 18 2022, 5.46pm
A member of NHS Test and Trace collects a sample from a member of the public at a testing site in Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The gap between the UK’s official Covid-19 figures and the likely true number of cases in the country is getting wider, new analysis shows.

An average of 99,900 cases of coronavirus per day were recorded from January 23-29, according to the Government’s Covid-19 dashboard.

But the true total was likely to be three-and-a-half times this figure, at 357,200 a day, according to estimates published on Friday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The estimate for the week ending January 22 was nearly three times the dashboard average, while at the start of January it was around twice the number.

It means an increasing number of people with Covid-19 are being missed from the official count, despite the recent decision to start including reinfections.

The growing difference between the two totals reflects the limitations of the Government figures, which count only those people who have reported themselves as having tested positive for the virus.

This means the dashboard numbers are affected by how many people are taking tests and how many are choosing to report the results.

They also miss many people who have coronavirus but have not taken a test because they do not have any symptoms.

By contrast, the ONS figures are based on nose and throat swabs taken from a representative sample of tens of thousands of people in private households.

The same people are sampled every week, regardless of whether they know they have Covid-19 or have reported a positive result.

In doing this, the ONS is able to produce estimates of the true number of cases of coronavirus across the country.

The figures are published as part of the ONS weekly infection survey – the most reliable measure of both the prevalence and volume of Covid-19 in the UK.

The future of the survey could be among the decisions announced next week as part of the Government’s “living with Covid” plan.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to outline a number of changes to Covid-19 testing and surveillance.

A poll this week by the NHS Confederation of more than 300 health leaders in England found that 83% did not want the weekly ONS infection survey to be dropped or scaled back.

Professor Dame Helen Stokes-Lampard, chairwoman of the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges, said: “We need the ONS survey of cases to continue, so that we have accurate data on which to base future decisions.”

Analysis by the PA news agency of the latest ONS data shows that around 1.8 million Covid-19 cases are likely to have been missed from the official dashboard count for the week to January 29.

This is up from an estimated 1.2 million cases missed from the dashboard in the previous week.

At the peak of the recent Omicron wave of the virus, in the week ending January 1, nearly half a million people in the UK are likely to have been infected with Covid-19 every day – far higher than the 189,800 a day in the Government figures.

