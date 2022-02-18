Grooming gang jailed for systematic and repeated rape of teenager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Grooming gang jailed for systematic and repeated rape of teenager

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 5.27pm
(Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
A gang of sexual predators have been handed lengthy jail sentences for the grooming and systematic rape of a teenage girl who was “robbed of her childhood”.

The woman – who was raped by multiple men in the Keighley area of West Yorkshire over a period between 2008 and 2009, when she was aged between 14 and 16 – said she hoped the convictions and sentences would help other survivors of child sexual exploitation to come forward.

Nazir Khan
Nazir Khan (West Yorkshire Police/PA)

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said eight men were found guilty of 23 counts of rape and two of conspiracy to rape in two separate trials at Bradford Crown Court last year.

The CPS said two were sentenced last year and four more were jailed on Friday.

Kamran Hussain
Kamran Hussain (West Yorkshire Police/PA)

One was jailed for 13 years, three were given 12 years, one was jailed for five years and the sixth was handed a 12-year sentence with an extended licence period of eight years.

Two others are yet to be sentenced.

Imran Sabir
Imran Sabir (West Yorkshire Police/PA)

Prosecutors said the girl was driven to parks, flats and isolated places where she was raped by the men.

In a statement issued through West Yorkshire Police on Friday, the woman said: “The driving force for me to keep going through all of this was so that it prevents it from happening to other people, and also it might help other people come forward.”

Hasan Basharat
Hasan Basharat (West Yorkshire Police/PA)

Ed Hulbert, from the CPS, said: “These eight men cynically manipulated and ruthlessly exploited a young and vulnerable girl.

“They plied her with drugs and alcohol and abused her systematically and repeatedly. They raped her when she was alone and unprotected.

“They are now facing lengthy prison sentences.

Baber Hussain
Baber Hussain (West Yorkshire Police/PA)

“The victim has displayed immense courage and resilience in reporting these crimes and helping us to build a robust case to put before a jury. Our thoughts remain with her.”

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Weekes said: “I would like to take this opportunity to praise the victim for coming forward and reporting these offences to the police, for her patience whilst the criminal investigation has been ongoing and her courage in giving evidence in court.

“The abuse she endured robbed her of her childhood and I hope seeing all of these men sent to prison today for these horrendous offences she was subjected to will allow her to start to look forward to the future.”

Omar Safdar
Omar Safdar (West Yorkshire Police/PA)

The CPS said the six sentences so far were:
– Nazir Khan, 30, of Keighley – 12 years and an extended eight-year licence period
– Kamran Hussain, 29, of Keighley – five years
– Omar Safdar, 30, of Oldham – 12 years
– Imran Sabir, 42, of Keighley – 12 years
– Hasan Basharat, 32, of Keighley – 12 years
– Baber Hussain, 36, of Bradford – 13 years

