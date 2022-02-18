Juventus held again as local rivals Torino hit back to earn derby draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Juventus held again as local rivals Torino hit back to earn derby draw

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 10.18pm
Andrea Belotti, left, struck to hand Torino a 1-1 draw with Juventus (Liam McBurney/PA)
Andrea Belotti, left, struck to hand Torino a 1-1 draw with Juventus (Liam McBurney/PA)

Andrea Belotti consigned Juventus to a third draw in four Serie A matches as city rivals Torino stole a point at the Allianz Stadium.

Belotti’s left-footed strike cancelled out Matthijs De Ligt’s header to leave the Turin deadlocked at 1-1 and further dent Juve’s hopes of reclaiming the title.

Juventus’ latest draw even leaves them susceptible to being leapfrogged by fifth-placed Atalanta, who trail by just three points with two games in hand.

In the Bundesliga, Marcus Ingvartsen’s 88th-minute strike earned Mainz a dramatic 3-2 home win over Bayer Leverkusen.

Jean-Paul Boetius levelled for the hosts in the dying stages, before Ingvartsen’s effort four minutes later stunned Leverkusen.

The visitors saw their string of four successive Bundesliga wins brought to an abrupt halt.

Patrik Schick had handed Leverkusen the lead before Aaron Caricol equalised for Mainz.

Lucas Alario’s goal with little more than 15 minutes on the clock had Leverkusen expecting to close out another win.

But Mainz had other ideas, and the late double salvo floored the visitors.

Guido Carrillo and Ezequiel Ponce wrestled Elche a 2-1 LaLiga win over Rayo Vallecano.

Visitors Rayo led for much of the second half through Fran Garcia, only to be undone by two goals in eight minutes.

Lille winger Edon Zhegrova was sent off in added time as his side played out a goalless draw with Metz in Ligue 1.

