More than 100 people arrested as police clear out Ottawa protesters By Press Association February 19 2022, 5.22am Police arrest a demonstrator as they work to bring a protest, which started in opposition to mandatory Covid-19 vaccine mandates and grew into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation, to an end, in Ottawa, Ontario (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) Already a subcriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from The Courier Canadian police start arresting protesters in Ottawa Canadian police arrest two leaders of protesting truckers Truckers protesting in Canada end last US border blockade Ottawa police chief resigns amid criticism over handling of Covid protests