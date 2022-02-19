Rehabilitated sea turtle Sheldon released off Florida Keys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rehabilitated sea turtle Sheldon released off Florida Keys

By Press Association
February 19 2022, 8.59am Updated: February 19 2022, 11.17am
The loggerhead sea turtle is released at Pigeon Key near Marathon, Florida (Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)
Just in time for sea turtle mating season in the Florida Keys, a rehabilitated male loggerhead turtle has been released off Pigeon Key.

The turtle was named Sheldon by his US coast guard rescuers after he was found entangled in crab trap line earlier this month. The 230lb reptile was rehabilitated at the Keys-based Turtle Hospital.

Based on his size and the circumference of his head, Turtle Hospital general manager Bette Zirkelbach estimates Sheldon is at least 50 years old, well into his prime as a sexually reproductive male.

Sheldon and rehabilitation staff
The 230lb reptile is estimated to be about 50 years old (Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

Loggerheads have received US federal protection ever since they were listed as threatened in 1978 under the Endangered Species Act.

Turtle hospital general manager Bette Zirkelbach said: “It’s mating season in the Florida Keys, it’s important to get this massive male turtle back out to sea so that he can begin mating and help preserve the species.”

Treatment at the turtle rescue facility included wound care, antibiotics and a diet of mixed seafood.

Sheldon goes free
The reptile was rescued from a crab trap line and taken to the hospital for treatment (Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

Before being released, Sheldon was fitted with a satellite transmitter tag by research scientists from the Summerland Key-based Mote Marine Laboratory.

Sheldon’s tagging illustrates the importance of being able to see how these turtles are doing once they are released back into the wild, since males don’t return to beaches where they emerged as hatchlings, a Mote official said.

The public can track Sheldon’s movements online.

