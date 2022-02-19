Further travel disruption across UK after storm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Further travel disruption across UK after storm

By Press Association
February 19 2022, 10.12am Updated: February 19 2022, 11.42am
Passengers at Paddington station in London where trains have been cancelled due to Storm Eunice (Victoria Jones/PA)
Travellers are continuing to face disruption across the UK in the aftermath of Storm Eunice.

Many train services remain suspended on Saturday and “do not travel” notices are in place for some routes.

South Western Railway expects “significant disruption” across its network throughout the day, and said work was ongoing to clear the lines after more than 40 trees were felled on its routes.

Many Great Western Railway services have been suspended until at least 1pm, while routes on the Greater Anglia and Stansted Express network have also been suspended due to fallen trees.

Winter weather Feb 18th 2022
The roof of a building blown onto the tracks at Banbury, Oxfordshire, during Storm Eunice (PA/ @NetworkRailCML)

Meanwhile, Southeastern said a train, which was not in service, hit a fallen tree just outside Longfield station in Kent.

National Rail said many operators were reporting “major damage” to the railway and obstructions on the line and urged passengers to check before travelling.

It said: “Network Rail have additional engineers out across the network dealing with the continuing problems, and will check all affected lines for damage before reintroducing services as quickly as possible.”

It comes after Storm Eunice caused travel chaos across the UK on Friday, with hundreds of flights cancelled, rail lines blocked and road bridges closed.

Winter weather Feb 18th 2022
Empty lanes on the Queen Elizabeth II bridge at the Dartford Crossing in Kent, which was closed to all vehicles amid Storm Eunice (PA/ Joe Giddens)

More than 430 flights due to take off or land at UK airports were cancelled on Friday, while the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge and the M48 Severn Bridge, which link England and Wales across the River Severn, were closed due to high winds.

The M4 Prince of Wales Bridge has been re-opened on Saturday, but the M48 Severn Bridge remains closed in both directions.

A spokesman for the Severn crossings said the bridge would not reopen until a detailed inspection had been carried out on Saturday morning.

The Port of Dover was closed “in the interests of customer and staff safety” on Friday, meaning no ferries could operate between Dover and Calais.

It has since re-opened to shipping and some ferry services have resumed, but passengers are advised to check before travelling.

The Queen Elizabeth II bridge, which is part of the Dartford Crossing, was closed on Friday but, as of Saturday morning, has reopened.

