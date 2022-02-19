Man Utd have experience to thrive in Elland Road atmosphere – Ralf Rangnick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man Utd have experience to thrive in Elland Road atmosphere – Ralf Rangnick

By Press Association
February 19 2022, 3.24pm
Ralf Rangnick’s side take on Leeds on Sunday (Mike Egerton/PA).
Ralf Rangnick believes Manchester United will rise to the occasion of playing at a rocking Elland Road against old foes Leeds – a rivalry the interim manager only recently became aware of.

Sunday promises to be quite an occasion at Elland Road when it hosts a Premier League fixture between the rivals in front of fans for the first time since October 2003.

A hostile atmosphere lies in wait for United as soon as they set foot in West Yorkshire, but there appears little sign of Rangnick being intimidated by an enmity he did not know existed.

Roy Keane and Rio Ferdinand
Roy Keane (left) scored the winner the last time Manchester United played a Premier League match in front of fans at Elland Road (John Giles/PA).

The 63-year-old has experience of derby matches in Germany and believes his experienced squad will thrive in the Elland Road cauldron.

“To be honest I didn’t know until a week ago, but most of my colleagues have already indicated that this is probably one of the biggest rivalries in the Premier League,” Rangnick said.

“But of course I also had quite a few of those local derbies in Germany, with Schalke against Borussia Dortmund, just to give you one example, and quite a few others.

“I think our team and our players have so much experience playing against teams like that in this atmosphere it can also – and will hopefully – rise our level of performance to play in this environment.

“Last season I think they played Leeds behind closed doors because of Covid restrictions and as far as I know it’s the first game in a full stadium since they last played in the Premier League. This is probably, I don’t know, 15, 20 years ago.

“It’s great. I think everybody prefers to play in a sold-out stadium, in a full stadium, rather than in an empty stadium and therefore it’s good. We are very much looking forward to the game.”

Whether Rangnick is as calm and measured during the storm that awaits his side at Elland Road remains to be seen.

It will certainly be a big test of his side’s mentality, which has been called into question lately due to their Jekyll-and-Hyde performances within games.

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes celebrates against Brighton (Martin Rickett/PA).

On Tuesday evening they recovered from a shaky first-half display to beat Brighton 2-0 and Rangnick wants his group to start on the front foot on Sunday.

“(It’s) very important (to start well),” Rangnick said. “Against Brighton we were struggling in the first half to just get hold of the ball, to win the ball.

“But we also have to admit that Brighton did extremely well. They are probably one of the best three teams in possession of the ball in the whole league.

“This only changed in the second half when we took more of a risk, pressing them higher and trying to just win balls in their half and this will be a similar game against Leeds United.

“Although they have a different approach, they’re playing a different style of football, for us it’s important to be on the front foot and be more active, more proactive, similar to what we did against Brighton in the second half.

“Again, it will be a different game, so will the game on Wednesday against Atletico (Madrid in the Champions League) and then against Watford.

“We have to take one game after the other, prepare the team in the best possible way so that we’re able to win, if possible, all three games.”

