Modelling agent linked to Jeffrey Epstein found dead in prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Modelling agent linked to Jeffrey Epstein found dead in prison

By Press Association
February 19 2022, 3.42pm Updated: February 19 2022, 6.22pm
Jeffrey Epstein appears in court in Florida (Uma Sanghvi/Palm Beach Post/AP)
Jeffrey Epstein appears in court in Florida (Uma Sanghvi/Palm Beach Post/AP)

A modelling agent who was close to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has been found dead in his French jail cell.

Jean-Luc Brunel was being held in an investigation into the rape of minors and trafficking of minors for sexual exploitation, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office.

Paris police are investigating his death.

Brunel’s lawyer has previously said the agent contested the accusations against him.

In a statement his lawyers described his “distress” and repeated requests for provisional release from jail.

“Jean-Luc Brunel never stopped declaring his innocence,” they said. “His decision was not guided by guilt, but by a deep sentiment of injustice.”

Brunel’s legal team had repeatedly complained about the conditions of his detention and sought to have him released pending trial.

He was detained at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris in 2020 as part of a broad French probe unleashed by sex trafficking charges in the US against Epstein.

Epstein killed himself in 2019 in a New York jail while awaiting trial.

France Epstein probe
Former model Thysia Huisman is among the women who accused Jean-Luc Brunel of rape (Peter Dejong/AP)

A frequent companion of Epstein, Brunel was considered central to the French investigation into alleged sexual exploitation of women and girls by the US financier and his circle.

Epstein travelled often to France and had property in Paris.

Many women have identified themselves as victims and spoken to police since the French probe was opened in 2019.

One of them, Thysia Huisman, said the news of Brunel’s death sent her into “shock”.

“It makes me angry, because I’ve been fighting for years,” Huisman, a Dutch former model who told police she was raped by Brunel as a teenager, told The Associated Press.

“For me, the end of this was to be in court. And now that whole ending, which would help form closure, is taken away from me.”

One of Epstein’s main accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, has alleged that Brunel procured women, some of them minors, for sex with Epstein and other people, luring them with promises of modelling work.

She tweeted that Brunel’s death ended another chapter, adding: I’m disappointed that I wasn’t able to face him in a final trial to hold him accountable, but gratified that I was able to testify in person last year to keep him in prison.”

A lawyer representing Huisman and other victims, Anne-Claire Lejeune, said other women involved in the case feel the same as Huisman.

“Great disappointment, great frustration that (the victims) won’t get justice,” she told The AP.

She expressed doubt that the investigation would lead to a trial because Brunel was so central to the case.

She also voiced concerns that Brunel’s death means his accusers will not get official recognition of their status as victims.

“To rebuild yourself (after abuse), that is one of the essential steps,” Ms Huisman said.

She expressed hope that Brunel’s death would not discourage women from continuing to speak out about abuse.

The investigation, along with a growing reckoning in France about sexual misconduct, has “freed up women to talk about it”, she said. “It’s a difficult step that requires a lot of courage and strength.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]