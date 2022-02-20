Eve Muirhead pays tribute to her Great Britain gold medal team-mates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eve Muirhead pays tribute to her Great Britain gold medal team-mates

By Press Association
February 20 2022, 6.02am
Great Britain’s Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds and Hailey Duff celebrate winning curling gold (Andrew Milligan/PA Images).
Great Britain's Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds and Hailey Duff celebrate winning curling gold (Andrew Milligan/PA Images).

Eve Muirhead paid tribute to her fellow team members after Great Britain swept to their first Olympic curling gold medal since Rhona Martin’s historic triumph in 2002.

Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and alternate Mili Smith all earned their places in the team following a rigorous selection process that was whittled down from a final list of nine.

Here are Muirhead’s thoughts on each of her gold medal-winning team-mates in turn:

MUIRHEAD ON WRIGHT

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Fourteen
Eve Muirhead (left) hugs team-mate Vicky Wright after winning curling gold (Andrew Milligan/PA Images).

“Vicky is like the mother within the team. She is a nurse so she is always someone we go to if we’re not feeling well. She is a wonderful person and she would give her right arm to help anyone.”

MUIRHEAD ON DODDS

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Sixteen
Great Britain’s Jennifer Dodds en route to curling gold (Andrew Milligan/PA Images).

“Jen will have been disappointed to come away from the mixed doubles (without a medal) but that shows her strength as a character, to come away from finishing fourth to having a gold medal around her neck. She’s an incredible curler and a great team player in every way.”

MUIRHEAD ON DUFF

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Sixteen
Hailey Duff during Great Britain’s women’s curling final win against Japan (Andrew Milligan/PA Images).

“Hailey is new to this team – she came from not even the podium programme and here she is at the Olympic Games. She is a phenomenal curler with so much talent, and I can see her back on her on the podium.”

MUIRHEAD ON SMITH

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Sixteen
Alternate Mili Smith (second from right) celebrates with her Great Britain team-mates and coaches David Murdoch and Kirstian Lindstrom (Andrew Milligan/PA Images).

“Mili has been such a great asset to this team. People don’t see it but the work Mili puts in when it comes to helping us match stones, working beside the coaches – if that didn’t happen, we wouldn’t be here.”

