Bruce Mouat chosen to be Great Britain’s closing ceremony flagbearer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Bruce Mouat chosen to be Great Britain’s closing ceremony flagbearer

By Press Association
February 20 2022, 7.08am
Men’s curling silver medallist Bruce Mouat will be Great Britain’s flagbearer in the Beijing Winter Olympics closing ceremony (Andrew Milligan/PA Images).
Men’s curling silver medallist Bruce Mouat will be Great Britain’s flagbearer in the Beijing Winter Olympics closing ceremony (Andrew Milligan/PA Images).

Men’s curling silver medallist Bruce Mouat has been chosen to be Great Britain’s flagbearer in the Beijing Winter Olympics closing ceremony.

Great Britain men’s team skip Mouat won silver on Saturday along with Hammy McMillan, Bobby Lammie, Grant Hardie and alternate Ross Whyte, as his rink lost 5-4 to Sweden in the men’s curling final.

“It’s a complete honour, I did not expect anything like this coming into the Games,” said Mouat, ahead of the ceremony which is scheduled to start at midday UK time.

“Yesterday when I got told, with the entire emotion of the day, it just completely overwhelmed me.

“I believe it’ll be the biggest moment of my life to carry that flag. I thought the medal yesterday was going to be the highlight of the Games, but now it will be carrying that flag tonight.

“I’m in awe of the other athletes that we’ve had here. It’s been awesome to watch them compete.”

Earlier in the Games Mouat and Jennifer Dodds missed out on a mixed curling medal, having headed to Beijing as world champions.

Edinburgh-born Mouat, 27, has also competed in three men’s World Championships, five mixed doubles World Championships and two European Championships.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier