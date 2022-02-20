Fourth time’s the charm – Eve Muirhead claims Beijing gold to live Olympic dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fourth time’s the charm – Eve Muirhead claims Beijing gold to live Olympic dream

By Press Association
February 20 2022, 8.42am Updated: February 20 2022, 8.52am
Eve Muirhead’s Olympic journey culminated in a gold medal in Beijing (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Eve Muirhead claimed the Olympic title at the fourth time of asking after steering Great Britain to an emphatic 10-3 win over Japan in Beijing.

Here the PA news agency takes a look back at how Muirhead has fared across her four campaigns on Olympic ice.

Vancouver 2010

Winter Olympics Preview Package
Eve Muirhead endured a disappointing Olympic debut (PA Wire)

Muirhead was just 19 years old when she made her Olympic bow in Vancouver – and she was overwhelmed by the experience. Her team won just three out of nine round-robin matches and were knocked out of the competition.

Sochi 2014

Sochi Winter Olympic Games – Day 13
Eve Muirhead’s team rebounded to take a bronze medal in Sochi (David Davies/PA)

Fresh from winning her first world crown the previous year, Muirhead led her team to Sochi with great expectations. Despite a tough semi-final loss to Canada, Muirhead bounced back to beat Switzerland and claim a bronze medal.

Pyeongchang 2018

PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games – Day Fifteen
Eve Muirhead’s team were eliminated from the group stages in Pyeongchang (David Davies/PA)

Muirhead finished third in the group stage but a semi-final defeat by Sweden left her in a second consecutive bronze medal match. This time Muirhead missed a relatively simple shot to win the match, and finished off the podium for the second time.

Beijing 2022

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Sixteen
An emotional Eve Muirhead fulfilled her Olympic destiny in Sochi (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Muirhead’s inexperienced team rode their luck to edge through the group stage. A thrilling come-from-behind semi-final win over Sweden set up a chance to take revenge against the Japanese – and Muirhead ruthlessly seized it to become an Olympic champion at last.

