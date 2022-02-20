Hong Kong Covid controls may be tightened further

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Hong Kong Covid controls may be tightened further

By Press Association
February 20 2022, 12.02pm
Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong (Vincent Yu/AP)
Tough coronavirus rules that ban public gatherings in Hong Kong of more than two people might be tightened to stop a surge in infections, the territory’s top health official has said.

Speaking as 14 more deaths and 6,000 new cases were reported on Sunday, health secretary Sophia Chan gave no detail of what new restrictions might be brought in but she called on the public to stay at home.

Hong Kong is already operating under its strictest curbs on travel, business and public activity since the pandemic began.

In place since February 10, they also prohibit gatherings of more than two households. Restaurants, hair salons and religious sites have been closed.

Closed shops
Restaurants, hair salons and religious sites in Hong Kong have been closed since February 10 (Vincent Yu/AP)

The territory had 6,067 confirmed cases in the previous 24 hours. That was close to Thursday’s 6,116 cases, its highest daily total yet.

Chief executive Carrie Lam said last week the rapid spread of the Omicron variant is overwhelming Hong Kong hospitals. The government said on Thursday that 90% of hospital beds were filled.

To ease the pressure, construction crews from mainland China will build isolation units for 10,000 people after crowding at hospitals forced patients to wait outdoors in the cold.

